PRETTY, WITTY, AND GAY Cabaret to Make Green Room 42 Premiere

Skylar Studios, a queer and women-led production company specializing in unique and thought-provoking entertainment events, has announced the second installment of their successful (and sold-out!) show "Pretty Witty, and Gay"!

The upcoming August 27th show is stacked with queer performers leading Broadway's biggest shows, such as & Juliet, Six, Bad Cinderella, Funny Girl, and more. The event provides a refreshing and exuberant new queer twist on your favorite Broadway musicals, bringing the audience a stimulating experience by playfully challenging the heteronormativity of the American musical.

The show's debut reached full capacity Chelsea Table + Stage this past June, and received high praise as a wildly entertaining and equally heartfelt evening. The overwhelming support from the musical theater community also allowed Skylar Studios to make a generous donation to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, all while spearheading a sponsorship program, connecting with people to donate to have students come and be guests at this impactful event.

From Skylar Studios' founders Cassidy Hamilton and Jasmine Rafael, "We are humbled by the enthusiastic response to our very first Pretty, Witty, and Gay! The crowd's joyous response from beginning to end only further reminds us why we want to create a space for stories of queer love and life, in a time more important than ever."

"It was everything I wanted from a cabaret!" Justin David Sullivan, Broadway Star, GLSEN's Trailblazer of the Year.

"Pretty, Witty, and Gay cabaret was an utterly delightful and joyful night out! I was completely floored by the brilliant interpretations of classic songs by Broadway's top talent. I can't wait to come back for the next installment." Susanna Wolk, associate director of &Juliet.

This month the show will be at the newly renovated Green Room 42, August 27th, at 9:30pm. Watch for updates on Instagram, @prettywittygaycabaret

Tickets are available at: Click Here

Skylar Studios is a queer and women-led production company based in New York. Founded early 2023, Skylar Studios is equipped with production experience within the Broadway industry. The team has a passion for people to feel seen and heard through inclusive and conscientious projects, with a special heart for queer youth.