PLAY DIRTY COMEDY A New Comedy Show Comes To Caveat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Caveat, New York's cabaret comedy theater will present Play Dirty Comedy, a new speakeasy-themed comedy show hosted by Shannon O'Neill debuting on April 15th at 9:30pm, Doors at 9pm.

To get into the show, patrons get to tell us a dirty secret (anonymity optional) on a piece of paper and slip it into a letterbox. Is your boss having an affair? Did your neighbors host a séance? Spill your guts to get in, but do it at your own risk! Once the host hits the stage with the letterbox, all bets are off. Any card is up for grabs and your secret just might become the punch line.

Accompanied by a live jazz band, host Shannon O'Neill, New York improv powerhouse (Broad City, Raaaatscraps, High Maintenance, Chris Gethard Show) will start the show by reading the written secrets and interacting with the crowd.

The audience will then be taken through four, ten-minute standup sets by Moss Perricone (The Other Two), Business Casual (Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Cherry Comedy), Stef Dag (Hot & Single, HBO, NY Comedy Festival) and Rachel Darvas (Tiny Cupboard, The Slipper Room). As the show comes to an end, patrons are encouraged to stay for more drinks, jazz and hot gossip.