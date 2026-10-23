Christine Ebersole, TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES and More Set for 54 Below October 26 - November 1

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54 Below will present a lineup of performances next week, October 26-November 1, featuring Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole alongside Grammy nominee Billy Stritch, Ryan Scott Oliver's Tomorrow, the Island Dies, and Elena Shaddow Sings NINE… All of It! The week will also feature Rose Levine, Guinness World Record holder for the oldest still-performing drag queen, and more.

TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES BY Ryan Scott Oliver – OCTOBER 26 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Very Intense Productions, ATNW, and AT Musicals In Concert present:

TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES in Concert!

Join an incredible lineup of New York City's finest up-and-coming performers at 54 Below for a concert presentation of the award-winning new musical Tomorrow, The Island Dies by Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland).

On the storm-ravaged island of Haverness–soon to be lost to rising seas–18-year-old Widow Clack, pregnant and living in exile at the lighthouse with her brother, prepares for the island's final evacuation. But when a young man is found dead on the beach, the few remaining youth tasked with closing up the village turn on each other, unraveling into paranoia, betrayal, and violence. Set in a not-so-distant future shaped by climate catastrophe, Tomorrow, The Island Dies is a chilling new folk-horror musical (think Once meets Sweeney Todd). Blending gothic tradition with a razor-sharp contemporary lens, the show explores fear, fractured communities, and the haunting question: can we escape the storms we create?

Featuring an incredible 6-piece chamber orchestra. Directed by Mat Armada & Ryan Scott Oliver. Music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross. The performance at 7pm will feature Oliver Callahan, Randall Scott Carpenter, James Cunha, Emily Foley, Kamryn Koerner, Emma Kops, Amy Laviolette, Kaléa Leverette, Sasha Lippis, Brielle Mae, Julie McConnell, Emma Mineo, Matthew Moròn, Andrew Oppmann, Nathan David Smith, Allison Spann, and Nick Xitco.

The performance at 9:30pm will feature Oliver Callahan, James Cunha, Elena Reyes Farías, Hannah E Feldstein, Alexander Fernandez, MJ Hughes, Andy Kear, Hannah MacDonald, Lizzie J. Maguire, Jane Margolis, Julie McConnell, Emily Mesa, Jack B. Murphy, Tommy Page, Adrian Rivera, Allison Spann, and Rebecca Alice Steiner.

Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW) develops and produces readings, workshops, and concerts of brand new musicals and plays cultivated by Actor Therapy students and faculty. Previous projects include Goliath, Out: A Queer Song Cycle, Hopeful, We Foxes, and more.

AT Musicals in Concert previously performed The Prom, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Spring Awakening, and Hair at 54 Below.

Image by Eric Emch and Green Otter Design. For the 7pm performance: $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Ebersole WITH Billy Stritch – OCTOBER 27–31 AT 7PM

54 Below welcomes back two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole, joined by her longtime music director Billy Stritch, for a special evening celebrating their 25-year friendship. The show will feature selections from the golden age of Broadway, movie musical favorites and jazz standards —all arranged in their signature style.

Ebersole and Stritch first met while starring in the 2001 Broadway revival of 42nd Street, where Christine's performance as Dorothy Brock earned her first Tony Award. She received her second five years later for her unforgettable dual portrayal of Big Edie and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. This special performance will include songs from both productions, along with stories and selections from their albums In Your Dreams and Sunday in New York.

In her review of their show in January of 2026 Kay Kudukis of BroadwayWorld said “This show is all about the music, and the collaboration between two musicians who enjoy working together so much you can see it, hear it, and absolutely feel it – not just in the voices but in the killer arrangements.”

Christine Ebersole recently completed the fifth and final season playing Dottie on Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. This past June she starred in the Transport Group's concert version of Follies at Carnegie Hall. She appeared most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Doolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello's production of Candide conducted by James Conlon.

Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of 42nd Street, in addition to leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma!, Camelot, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, the revival of Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight, for which she received both Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. She received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Alan Bennett's Talking Heads. Concert appearances include the concert version of the opera The Grapes of Wrath at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony's tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops' concert version of A Little Night Music, and PBS concerts Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty.

In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Christine has also appeared in numerous hit films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Steven Universe, and The Big Wedding, in which she also composed and performed the song “Gently Down The Stream.” Her television career began as a regular cast member on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Eddie Murphy. She also played Tessitura in Gypsy with Bette Midler and has appeared on “Pose,” “Madam Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” “American Horror Story,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Search Party,” “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown,” and “The Colbert Report.”

Billy Stritch began his career in Houston, Texas, where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The trio performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they disbanded in 1990. A chance meeting with Liza Minnelli in March of 1991 resulted in her asking him to create vocal arrangements for the record-breaking extravaganza Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with as accompanist and opening act for Liza, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony's pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, he has performed his own shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman) in concert halls and nightclubs across the country.

Billy also serves as music director for such leading vocalists as Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Paulo Szot. He is the co-writer of the Grammy-winning song “Does He Love You” recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. The single reached the number one spot on the Billboard Country music chart, winning a Grammy Award and selling in excess of five million copies along the way. Billy has arranged music for many top performers and created the arrangements for Minnelli On Minnelli and Liza's At The Palace, both at Broadway's famed Palace Theater. He was also seen onstage playing the role of Oscar in the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of 42nd Street in 2001.

$107.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $168 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $173 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACBETH: SOUND AND FURY – A NEW MUSICAL – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Shakespeare's Macbeth will be like music to your ears: literally! This brand new version of The Bard's tale of ambition gone mad has been transformed into a musical! The Witches don't chant; they belt! The woods don't just move; they sing! And Macbeth, himself, stands at the center of it all, the Jekyll & Hyde of his time. And get out of the way of his Lady Macbeth! She's a killer! The show's score — a brilliant mix of rock, rap, and R&B — will light a fuse under the show's iambic pentameter! Come and enjoy this magical musical brew! There will be incredible sound and oh so much fury!

Developed by the creative team of Kevin Gallagher and Mark T Evans and produced for 54 Below by legendary NYC impresario Scott Siegel, the show will boast a cast of 15 exciting performers and a rockin' five piece band.

Featuring Sonya Balsara, Brandon Berg, Trevor Bunce, Kat Capili, Sawyer Evans, Leo Gonzalez, Lola Lama, Aidan Ryan, and Tatiana Weschler.

Gallagher is a graduate of LAMDA and has directed more than 25 shows. Mark T Evans is an ASCAP Frederick Loewe Award winner and the composer of many musicals. Scott Siegel is the author of 48 books and the creator of more than 600 major musical theater concert events that have been produced all over the world; his work includes producing, writing, and directing concerts for Michael Feinstein.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHUDDER: A CHILLING NEW MUSICAL COMEDY – OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a wild ride through a haunted castle in the award-winning new musical, Shudder! What do you get when you combine an unusually bizarre Brothers Grimm tale with classic musical theatre conventions and horror tropes? The dark hilarity of Shudder, a new horror-comedy musical complete with priests, knights, peasants, and princesses singing in 5 part harmony! Step aside Beetlejuice and Little Shop, it's time to truly LEARN FEAR.

From the creators of To the Fairest, Shudder is a product of Showpeople Theatre Collective's annual workshop where artists write and stage a musical in less than a week. After the Collective fleshed out the story, the New York Theatre Festival produced Shudder for its Winter 2025 Festival, garnering six nominations and two awards.

Shudder by Mary Grace Epps and Showpeople Theatre Collective. Music supervision by Miles Messier. Book supervision by Brighton Valor Horan. Featuring James Cunha, Max Currie, Lauren Fitzgerald, Nova Gomez, Logan Johnson, Christina Jordan, Molly McGoldrick, Miles Messier, Joseph Thor, Brighton Valor Horan, and Melina Walko.

Also joined by Liz Gilmartin on viola, Miles Messier on piano, Amanda Lee Morrill on drums, and Trey Pope on guitar. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Elena Shaddow SINGS NINE... ALL OF IT! – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway veteran Elena Shaddow as she sings nearly every role in the musical Nine and regales the audience with stories from her experience as an original cast member of the 2003 Tony Award– wining revival of Nine. You won't want to miss “Overture Delle Donne,” “Guido's song,” “A Call From the Vatican,” the title song “Nine,” “Unusual Way,” and so many more songs that will have to be stripped into a solo version that Elena herself isn't quite sure how… but she is sure she can do it. It's sure to be an evening of laughter, sentiment, and whole lot of joy.

Starring 8-time Broadway actress Elena Shaddow as… ALL the characters in Nine. Accompanied by Mason Margut. Nine has music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Arthur Kopit.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 30 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans. Featuring Mar Di Meglio, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Graham Douglas, Tony Award nominee Willy Falk, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Siva Lissette, Annika Stenstedt, and Jenny Lee Stern.

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After two wildly successful years, Productions by Stephan is ecstatic to return to 54 Below for The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular this Halloween season. Back by popular demand, this fan-favorite concert is bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever—delivering high-energy performances, killer vocals, and spine-tingling fun on NYC's most iconic cabaret stage.

Featuring a cast of successful, celebrated, and truly iconic artists from the New York City performance scene, Spooky Spectacular brings together powerhouse talent from Broadway, national tours, television, and beyond. With thrilling arrangements, crowd-favorite Halloween hits, and unforgettable collaborations, this one-night-only event is a must-see celebration of music, creativity, and Halloween magic. Produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her). Hosted by Jae XO (she/they).

Featuring Stephanie Ainsworth (she/her), Spencer Bowman (he/him), LJ Brodie (he/him), Sydney Michele Castiglione (she/her), Kira Cory (she/her), Miclo Cuauhtémoc González (he/they), Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua (he/him), Sabina Demidovich (she/her), Funmi Erinle (she/her), Rachel Garr (she/her), Bridget Gooley (she/her), Nora Greenberg (she/her), Leo James (he/him), Sarah Liddy (she/her), Jillian Millette (she/her), Merrill Mitchell (she/her), Wei Ng (he/him), Isabella Orosco (she/her), Alexis Richelle (she/her), Emma Rogers (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Katy Semple (she/her), Sophie Stromberg (she/her), Johanna Thornsberry (she/her), Sarah Wolf (she/her).

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROSE LEVINE, FEAT. Seth Sikes! – NOVEMBER 1 AT 7PM

Rose Levine, the Guinness World Record holder for the oldest still performing drag queen in the world, makes her 54 Below solo debut!

A legendary performer with a seventy one year career on Fire Island and other familiar vacation spots including New York City, Rose will sing her Broadway melodies by Jerry Herman, Irving Berlin, Cy Coleman, Cole Porter, and others. With music direction by Mason Griffin, this one-night-only event will celebrate Levine's legendary life in drag, featuring signature crowd-pleasers, many personal celebrity stories and brand-new numbers. Featuring special guest Seth Sikes!

Robert “Rose” Levine made her Cherry Grove debut in 1955 and has since become one of Fire Island's most cherished figures. With a legacy spanning hundreds of performances at places such as Fire Island, Rehoboth, Ft. Lauderdale, and Puerto Vallarta—from musicals and parodies to the infamous Who Killed Rose Levine?—Rose is both a showstopper and a community icon. Her contributions during the AIDS crisis, her beloved “Rose's View” column, and her dedication to Fire Island's theatrical and fundraising scenes have made her an enduring presence.

Still dazzling at 93, Levine will once again take center stage to share her story, her songs, and her indomitable spirit with audiences who've grown up on her legacy. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tara Jackson: ALLOW ME TO INTRODUCE MYSELF – NOVEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tara Jackson, veteran dance captain of the long running Broadway juggernaut, Hadestown, is ready to show you exactly what she can do! Returning to 54 Below in her New York solo debut concert, Allow Me to Introduce Myself, Jackson performs the songs that have shaped her into the woman, mother, and artist she is today. Tune your ears to a mix of classic R&B artists like Whitney and Aretha, modern pop divas like Adele and Céline, to Disney, to some good ol' country music (she is a native Calgarian after all), and everything in between. Mark your calendars! This talent is ready to say, “What's up, New York! I'm here!”

Music direction by Glenn Alexander II (Les Misérables national tour). Featuring special guest Gregory Treco (Hamilton, Taboo). Also joined by Andre Cleghorn on bass, Alexandria Hill on violin, Steven Jackson on drums, and Matt Pinto on guitar.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

MACBETH: SOUND AND FURY – A NEW MUSICAL October 27 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

SHUDDER: A CHILLING NEW MUSICAL COMEDY October 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR October 31 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Tara Jackson: ALLOW ME TO INTRODUCE MYSELF November 1 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 11 Hrs 16 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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