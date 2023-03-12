Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTOS: Donna McKechnie Plays 54 Below

Take Me To The World – The Songs Of Stephen Sondheim ran from March 9 through March 11, 2023.

Mar. 12, 2023  

My heart is exploding with love for Donna McKechnie and her jewel box of a show titled: "Take Me To The World - The Songs Of Stephen Sondheim." Since the legendary composer/lyricist has left this planet, there have been many shows and evenings (with even more to come) trying to capture, assess, explain and illustrate what it is/was that made him the revered genius he has become to any actor who sings. Some more successful or eloquent than others. Some more musical than others. But (and this is a large use of the word) no one has had the span of time on this same plane embodying the work of Sondheim on a stage, more than Donna McKechnie, who starred as Philia on the National Tour of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, which was the first show Steve wrote the words and music for. That already puts her in a class all her own. And "class" is a word that perfectly defines the confection and power that comes across a stage and into audiences hearts when she speaks, sings or dances. No "spoilers" here, but if you want to learn how it's done, go see Donna McKechnie. She has information we didn't even know we needed and I would like to be at the head of the class. Awe-inspiring. Stephen is a huge part of her lore and longevity, which can shake away the idea that she will be forever defined as Cassie in A CHORUS LINE. There is, oh, so much more to behold and time has been loving to her, as she to it.

Check out photos from the performance below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



