Sep. 18, 2022  

Actor, Singer, Writer, and Producer, Erich Bergen is currently on the intimate stage of Café Carlyle. He's opening the hotel's Fall 2022 entertainment season. The legendary room has added two additional dates to his engagement, Oct 7 & 8. Erich performs an all-new high-energy show specially for this intimate, special occasion, filled with songs and stories from his acclaimed career. The evening was musically directed by Michael J. Moritz Jr.

Erich is best known as Blake Moran on the hit drama Madam Secretary, which ran for 6 seasons on CBS. He is also known for his critically acclaimed performance as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, a role he previously played on stage in the National Tour and Las Vegas casts of the Tony Award-winning musical. On Broadway, Erich starred as Dr. Pomatter in the hit musical Waitress, and recently joined the cast of BULL on CBS for its final season.

