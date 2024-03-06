PAM GOLDBERG'S 80th BIRTHDAY SPECTACULAR! is Coming to The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Pam Goldberg in the next edition of “Pam Goldberg's 80th Birthday Spectacular!,” a celebration of the regional theater and occasional Broadway veteran, on Sunday, March 17 at 7:00 PM. This is a hilarious evening of songs, stories, and surprise guests as Pam looks back on her life and career! The evening features Phillip Taratula (Broadway's The Skin of Our Teeth, Max TV's “And Just Like That…”) as Pam Goldberg and Kevin Zak (Lucille Lortel nominee, Clinton the Musical, Waitress national tour) as the host, and is directed by Jeffery Self (TV's “Search Party”). Special guests will include Greg Hildreth (Frozen on Broadway), Josh Lamon (The Prom on Broadway), Amy Jo Jackson (Kinky Boots on Broadway), and John Riddle (The Visit on Broadway).

Phillip Taratula has theater credits that include: The Skin of Our Teeth on Broadway at Lincoln Center, Becomes a Woman at the Mint Theater, the national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me, and regional appearances at Two River, Actors Theater of Louisville, Huntington, Syracuse Stage, Tuacahn, Portland Stage, many others. His TV credits include: “And Just Like That” (Max); “Dr. Death” (NBC/Peacock); “High Maintenance,” opposite Martha Stewart (HBO); “For Life” (ABC); “FBI” (CBS); “The Outs” (Vimeo Originals). Pam Goldberg is his creation, and you can find her on Instagram @officialpamgoldberg. A one-person play, Pam, will be appearing at Ars Nova this spring, directed by Lee Sunday Evans.

is an actor and writer. His theater credits include the national tour of Waitress, the Off-Broadway musical Clinton the Musical, for which he received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination, and Darling Grenadine at Goodspeed. He's also known for his hilarious Instagram comedy memes, found at @kevinjzak

is an actor known for movies and TV shows like “Search Party,” “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” Spoiler Alert, Mack & Rita, “30 Rock,” “Shameless,” etc. Jeffery previously co-created, co-directed, and co-produced two seasons of Logo TV's “Jeffery & Cole Casserole.” His books include: Drag Teen and A Very, Very Bad Thing, both from Scholastic, along with his upcoming collection of essays from Harper Collins

“Pam Goldberg's 80th Birthday Spectacular!” will be performed on Sunday, March 17 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2024 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Sunday, March 10 at 7:00 PM

Brian J. Nash

“Sunday Night Music Club”

For 19.5 years (including 108 pandemic livestreams), pianist and singer Brian J. Nash performed every Sunday night in New York City, and now he's bringing some of his favorite moments from those (literally) thousands of hours to the stage with a full band in a brand-new solo show. From broken-down or ridiculous arrangements of pop tunes, his legendary Nash-ups, or one-man musicals, Brian brings his trademark athletic piano-playing to everything from Sondheim to Tori Amos to ‘80s pop.

Friday, March 15 at 7:00 PM

John Hill

“Wellness Check”

Directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur

Broadway and SiriusXM star John Hill brings his hot solo show back by popular demand. Hills set list of original comedy pop songs continues to grow from fan favorites like the ballad of his homophobic chihuahua, being stalked by a sexual predator at Six Flags, demonic possession, gay fashion victims, and shocking tales of hot mic moments with celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Iyanla Vanzant - to new songs about domestic air travel, love, and the demon baby that lives next door who terrorizes him at night.

Sunday, March 24 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

“Singing the Divas”

For this special performance, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor and recent star of Broadway's Hadestown will take a break from his usual set of original music to perform a cabaret evening of musical theater classics traditionally performed by legendary Broadway divas. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime's “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

Thursdays, March 28, June 6, September 26 and December 5 at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!

Monday, April 8 at 7:00 PM

Allan Nicholls

“Chasing the Thrill”

Allan Nicholls tells his Broadway story in song, performing songs from Hair, Inner City Mother Goose, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band with entirely new arrangements. With the “Not Your Parents' Pit Band,” featuring acclaimed music director Ben Covello on keyboards, Nate Repasz on drums and vocals, Gene Steficek on bass and vocals, and Eitan Prouser on guitar, Allan performs songs from his years on Broadway – from his first Hair performance through the closing night of Sgt. Pepper's. “The show offers musical nostalgia with a new twist on the songs and a very personal take on the stories happening behind the stage,” says Nicholls, who is the only actor to have played both the lead roles of Claude and Berger in Hair.

Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

Jennifer Roberts

“She Loves Sheldon! – Sheldon Harnick's 100th Birthday Celebration”

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick's greatest and most popular shows, including Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer Roberts also promises several hidden gems of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with spectacular arrangements by Tedd Firth in varied styles, jazz-infused, a little blues and more. “Mr. Harnick supplied three of the songs himself, that were either never in print or out of print,” Jennifer noted, while a friend of the lyricist provided a rarely-heard number from Harnick's “Hidden Treasures” album. Jennifer, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown, opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range. Jon Weber serves as music director with Steve Doyle on bass.

Thursdays, May 16 and June 20 at 7:00 PM

Sally Mayes

“Now and Then”

Sally Mayes is a gal on a mission. She has been doing a very special retrospective series this season, and she's not done yet! The next two shows, “Now and Then: The Stories” and “Now and Then: The Great Big Huge Broadway,” are perhaps nearest and dearest to her heart. As she puts it, “Well, I have always been a storyteller, and I love that aspect of what I do the most. I also have a great affection for the opportunities I have been given both on and off Broadway and also in recording, and some of the best arrangements I have done over the years come from that love. I cannot wait to remind people of this stuff, and I am having so much fun!”