PAM GOLDBERG'S 80TH BIRTHDAY SPECTACULAR! With Phillip Taratula & Kevin Zak to be Presented at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Pam Goldberg in “Pam Goldberg’s 80th Birthday Spectacular!,” a celebration of the regional theater and occasional Broadway veteran, on Sunday, January 21 at 9:30 PM. The Green Room 42 has lured Pam (shhh! it’s a surprise!) under the guise of a staged reading, but it's actually a festive evening of surprise celebrity guests, songs, and stories. Come raise a glass to this Great Lady of the Stage, whom many have worked with, and yet nobody’s really ever heard of! The evening features Phillip Taratula (Broadway’s The Skin of Our Teeth, Max TV’s “And Just Like That…”) as Pam Goldberg and Kevin Zak (Lucille Lortel nominee, Clinton the Musical, Waitress national tour) as the host, and is directed by Jeffery Self (TV’s “Search Party”). Special guests will include Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live,” Wicked, “American Auto”), Greg Hildreth (Company, I Can Get it For You Wholesale, Maestro), John Riddle (Titanique, The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen), Kate Hamill (“Playwright of the Year” – The Wall Street Journal) and Matt Wilkas (“So Help Me Todd” on CBS, Bros).



Phillip Taratula has theater credits that include: The Skin of Our Teeth on Broadway at Lincoln Center, Becomes a Woman at the Mint Theater, the national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me, and regional appearances at Two River, Actors Theater of Louisville, Huntington, Syracuse Stage, Tuacahn, Portland Stage, many others. His TV credits include: “And Just Like That” (Max); “Dr. Death” (NBC/Peacock); “High Maintenance,” opposite Martha Stewart (HBO); “For Life” (ABC); “FBI” (CBS); “The Outs” (Vimeo Originals). Pam Goldberg is his creation, and you can find her on Instagram @officialpamgoldberg. A one-person play, Pam, will be appearing at Ars Nova this spring, directed by Lee Sunday Evans.



Kevin Zak is an actor and writer. His theater credits include the national tour of Waitress, the Off-Broadway musical Clinton the Musical, for which he received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination, and Darling Grenadine at Goodspeed. He’s also known for his hilarious Instagram comedy memes, found at @kevinjzak



Jeffery Self is an actor known for movies and TV shows like “Search Party,” “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” Spoiler Alert, Mack & Rita, “30 Rock,” “Shameless,” etc. Jeffery previously co-created, co-directed, and co-produced two seasons of Logo TV’s “Jeffery & Cole Casserole.” His books include: Drag Teen and A Very, Very Bad Thing, both from Scholastic, along with his upcoming collection of essays from Harper Collins



“Pam Goldberg’s 80th Birthday Spectacular!” will be performed on Sunday, January 21 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.



