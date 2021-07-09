Orfeh, The Skivvies, Jason Robert Brown & More Announced for Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.



JASON ROBERT BROWN-JULY 12 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate his first-ever vinyl release, the Craft Recordings album Coming From Inside The House: A Virtual SubCulture Concert, featuring his ferocious band in their first live performance in over a year. Featuring songs from his award-winning shows and movies, his solo albums, and a couple of surprises, this will be a joyful and cathartic JRB concert like no other!

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SKIVVIES PRESENT: LITTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS-JULY 12 AT 9:45 PM

Rock out with The Skivvies for a night of music inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. Known for their comedic, genre-hopping mashups, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley not only strip down the arrangements - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - they literally strip down to their underwear as they perform. Having played Seymour and Audrey in productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Lauren and Nick will bring story and song to life in a personal and electric way. In addition, expect hits from The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show from their debut album and much more. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated's Favorite New Band, the Skivvies' award-nominated live shows are packed with big voices and crazy harmonies...but no pants.

Featuring Lauren Molina, Nick Cearley, Diana Huey, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Rob Morrison, and Juson Williams

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEE ROY REAMS: REMEMBERING JERRY HERMAN-JULY 13 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway royalty Lee Roy Reams returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand-new show celebrating his collaboration with the late great legend Jerry Herman. Lee Roy will regale audiences with glorious songs and outrageous stories from shows including La Cage aux Folles and Hello, Dolly!

Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well-worn tap shoes.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTINE PEDI CELEBRATES CHICAGO-JULY 13 AT 9:45 PM

Songs inspired by the sass, style, and story of Chicago, the musical. The host of Sirius XM Radio's On Broadway channel and former Broadway Mama Morton Christine Pedi celebrates the spirit of Chicago with "feel good" and "bad girl" songs from the roaring 20s and beyond, including classics by the composers Kander & Ebb and a star-studded "Chicago Divas" medley featuring Ms. Pedi's famed impressions. Hear some of the great ladies of the stage and screen get their chance to play Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly! Music direction by Matthew Martin Ward.

$45 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILU HENNER: MUSIC AND MEMORIES!-JULY 14 AT 7:00 PM

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner, star of "Taxi," "Evening Shade," and Gettin' the Band Back Together, takes you on a journey through her decades long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two hit sitcoms, and three husbands! Hilarious and heartfelt, this is an evening you won't forget!

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBBIE ROZELLE: BACK IN THE BASEMENT-JULY 14 AT 9:45 PM

After a very brief hiatus (and practically one year to the date of the release of his debut album), Robbie Rozelle returns to the basement with an all-new show. And after a year and a half of binging all of Netflix, the acclaimed entertainer has some things to say. Join Robbie and his teeny-tiny band as they celebrate life, love, and living out loud in a new hilarious romp from the creator of Songs From Inside My Locker and Tuesdays at 54 that is sure to be full of his signature medleys, razor-sharp wit, and just a soupçon of snark. He just hopes his suit jacket still fits. And if it doesn't, who cares? It's a celebration!

Written and Performed by Robbie Rozelle

Musical direction and Arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka

Featuring Robbie Rozelle and special guest Joseph C. Townsend

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ORFEH: OR & MORE-JULY 15-17 AT 7:00 PM

The roof is coming off the house with the powerful Tony Award® nominated and Grammy-nominated diva herself, Orfeh! She'll be joined by more friends with more songs than ever before. From pop hits to Pretty Woman, you'll be dancing in your seats and waving your napkins for Or & More...and more.

Featuring Orfeh's core band led by music director Steven Jamail and singers Niki Kimbrough and Tim Kodres.

Featuring Orfeh with special guests Eric Anderson, Raymond J. Lee (July 16 only), and Marissa Rosen

$85 cover charge. $135 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLAINE ALDEN KRAUSS-JULY 15 AT 9:45 PM

After a sold-out run in 2019, Broadway and symphony performer, and 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Nominee Blaine Alden Krauss, known for Hamilton, The Cher Show, Kinky Boots, and Great Comet, brings his smash hit, From The Soul, back to Feinstein's/54 Below. The return of this high-spirited evening of music features Krauss' vocal and emotional interpretations on Funk, Broadway, and Pop favorites. With award-nominated arranger, Dylan Glatthorn, "feel-good" and inspirational arrangements include Prince, Stephen Sondheim, Purlie!, Stevie Wonder, Judy Garland and The Wiz!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TAYLOR SORICE-JULY 16 AT 9:45 PM

Taylor Sorice is a singer/songwriter/performer who has been singing since before she could walk. Known as SORICE on the Jazz Billboard charts with the hit single, "You Better Know It" and her latest single, "I Won't Be Your Fool," Taylor is a multi-genre singer who started her career singing and studying musical theatre right here in Manhattan.

Join us for An Evening With Taylor Sorice as she takes us on a journey on the roles and songs that shaped her career into what it is today! You'll hear musical theatre classics from the shows that shaped her like Anastasia, Little Women, and South Pacific, and plenty of SORICE originals and pop covers, too. You'll laugh, you might cry, and you will certainly enjoy the surprises she has in store for you along the way!

An Evening With Taylor Sorice is directed and produced by Megan Minutillo

Featuring Taylor Sorice and special guests Christopher Hlinka and Jaqueline Balducci

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ARI GROOVES: MESSAGE FROM A WANDERER-JULY 17 AT 9:45 PM

Celebrating Ari Grooves' upcoming and debut album, Ari Groover a.k.a "Ari Grooves" (Holler If Ya Hear Me, Bare), is a Broadway gem/DJ that has something to say. Message From a Wanderer is about a woman with gifts from the future going back to the past, to the year of 2020, to find the understanding of self and what it truly means to be a "wanderer." 2020 seems like the year of devastation, filled with major changes that feel discouraging. The wanderer is making us unpack ourselves to see the masterpieces we are. Little do we know, the journey we are about to take will be the start of a new renaissance. We are all wanderers looking up to the sky for answers! Let's celebrate with Ari Grooves and friends!

Featuring Ari Grooves, Shaq Hester, Akilah Sailers, and Joy Woods

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SALLY WILFERT-JULY 18 & 20 AT 7:00 PM

Sally Wilfert (Assassins, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her brand-new show, How Did I End Up Here? She and music director Joseph Thalken take you on a musical journey from innocent Ohio farm girl to acclaimed Broadway songstress.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NATALIE WALKER: MAD SCENES-JULY 18 AT 9:45 PM

Natalie Walker spent the pandemic somewhere outside of her body watching her brain shatter and reassemble and shatter and reassemble ad infinitum (Latin, highbrow.....). Now the only thing that feels in any way grounding to her is to sing and/or scream in a basement and be witnessed throughout, so she is going it alone at Feinstein's/54 Below for the very first time after successfully riding the coattails of her extraordinary friends in prior engagements with Bonnie Milligan and Heath Saunders. In the grand classical tradition (opera, highbrow.....), Natalie Walker: Mad Scenes is an evening dedicated to the art of unhinging. Accompanied by music director Dan Garmon, Walker will take the audience* on a tour from hebetude to hysteria, Lucia to Liza, Norma to Neely, Beale to Bensimon (Housewives, highbrow, taste is meaningless) and back again.

*Walker's rider stipulates that the audience ratio of close friends to people she doesn't know very well be correct so the vibe is "warm and supportive" but stops far short of "maybe an intervention?" She doesn't know what that exact ratio is and never will because she does not respect numbers as an art form but trusts everyone to "just be cool" and "sort of feel it out."

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 100 guests for shows through August 31, 2021. Tickets for all shows through this date will be sold in pods of 2, 3, 4, or 6 tickets. Unaffiliated parties will not be seated at the same table. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.