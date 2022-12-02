Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE RISING MUSICAL STARS OF KOREA to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This Month

ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE RISING MUSICAL STARS OF KOREA to be Presented at The Green Room 42 This Month

The showcase features Ko Woonji, Kim Myeongjin, Kim Leun, Baek Habeen, Kim Taehee, and more.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Six winners of the premier Musical Star competition will be showcased in ONE NIGHT ONLY, THE RISING MUSICAL STARS OF KOREA on December 7th, at 7pm at The Green Room 42. The performers were selected by an audience vote and a panel of industry professionals through a televised competition beginning with over 1,000 contestants. Also featured is the Best Actor of the DIMF University Musical Festival selected by the DIMF awards committees.

The showcase will feature musical theatre songs from Broadway, the West End and new musicals from Korea. The production is hosted by Daegu Metropolitan City, supervised by DIMF (the Daegu International Musical Festival) and produced by Harmonia.

"We are very proud to be able to present the stage of the next generation musical stars discovered through DIMF in New York City. We are excited for the growing interest in Korean Musicals and the stars who will lead musicals not only in Korea but around the world," said Sunghuk Bae, the Chairman of DIMF executive committees.

"The musical theatre industry in Korea is experiencing phenomenal growth, and we are thrilled to bring these rising stars from Korea to the New York stage for the first time," said Ken Dingledine, President, Harmonia.

The showcase features Ko Woonji, Kim Myeongjin, Kim Leun, Baek Habeen, Kim Taehee, and Choi Minyeong, from DIMF Musicalstar, Park Jihong,from the DIMF college Musical Festival and is directed by JT Horenstein.

ABOUT

Musical Star is the oldest and largest youth musical competition in Korea. Started in 2015, DIMF Musical Star's mission is to discover and cultivate young talented performers who will lead the future musical theater industry in Korea and beyond. DIMF Musical Star has grown to now accept over 1,000 applicants and is televised nationwide in Korea.

Starting in 2006, the Daegu International Musical Festival (DIMF) is held every summer in Daegu, South Korea. The festival serves as a gateway to the musical theatre world by introducing musicals from around the world while showcasing the best of Korea. In 2023, the Festival will run from May 19 to June 5th.

In addition to around 25 mainstage performances, including an incubation project for new musicals and the College Musical Festival competition highlighting the best in Korean musical theatre programs, DIMF hosts the 'DIMF Musical Academy' and 'DIMF Musical Star' competition both to foster and discover young talent. It's celebrity-studded opening and closing (DIMF Awards) ceremonies are broadcast on national Korean broadcast stations.

Harmonia is a Tony-Award winning, international entertainment enterprise that integrates theatre production, licensing management, and theatre education. Harmonia has brought top work from Broadway, West End, and all over the globe to many regions of the world.

Representative musical work includes "Moulin Rouge! the Musical" (Broadway, West End, National Tour, Australia), "Jagged Little Pill" (Broadway), "King Kong"(Broadway), "9 to 5" (West End) "Titanic the Musical" (China Tour), "Jersey Boys" (China Tour), family shows "The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show" (Asia Tour) and "Paddington Gets In A Jam" (China Tour), concerts Disney Gala Live (China Tour) and Immersive Theatre "Variant 31" (London).

대표적인 작품으로는 "Moulin Rouge! the Musical" (Broadway, West End, National Tour, Australia), "Jagged Little Pill" (Broadway), "King Kong"(Broadway), "9 to 5" (West End) "Titanic the Musical" (China Tour), "Jersey Boys" (China Tour), family shows "The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show" (Asia Tour) and "Paddington Gets In A Jam" (China Tour), concerts Disney Gala Live (China Tour) and Immersive Theatre "Variant 31" (London)가 있다.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Photos: Inside 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD Photo
Photos: Inside 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD
Broadway’s best banded together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift. Featuring chart-topping hits by women for women, audiences heard a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Ragtime, Jekyll and Hyde, Lesley Gore, Janis Joplin, ABBA, Stephen Sondheim, Ben Platt, Brandi Carlile, and much, much more. Check out photos below!
Origin 1st Irish 2023 Returns to In-Person Programming in January Photo
Origin 1st Irish 2023 Returns to In-Person Programming in January
The Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival, the only festival of its kind devoted to producing and presenting the theatrical work of contemporary Irish playwrights from around the world, returns to a mostly in-person format in its upcoming 15th annual edition.  
André Jordan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, And Kimberly Marable Join CABARET ON THE COUCH: Photo
André Jordan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, And Kimberly Marable Join CABARET ON THE COUCH: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Toss a log on the fire, and curl up a chair! The acclaimed series Cabaret on the Couch Live! returns to The Green Room 42 on December 19th at 9:30pm, for a cozy and festive holiday celebration.
BILLY MAY: UNMASKED & UNPLUGGED Comes To The Green Room 42 This Valentines Day Photo
BILLY MAY: UNMASKED & UNPLUGGED Comes To The Green Room 42 This Valentine's Day
Celebrate Valentine's Day early with NYC's Rockstar heartthrob, Billy May, at The Green Room 42!

More Hot Stories For You


Origin 1st Irish 2023 Returns to In-Person Programming in JanuaryOrigin 1st Irish 2023 Returns to In-Person Programming in January
December 2, 2022

The Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival, the only festival of its kind devoted to producing and presenting the theatrical work of contemporary Irish playwrights from around the world, returns to a mostly in-person format in its upcoming 15th annual edition.  
André Jordan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, And Kimberly Marable Join CABARET ON THE COUCH: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYSAndré Jordan, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, And Kimberly Marable Join CABARET ON THE COUCH: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
December 1, 2022

Toss a log on the fire, and curl up a chair! The acclaimed series Cabaret on the Couch Live! returns to The Green Room 42 on December 19th at 9:30pm, for a cozy and festive holiday celebration.
BILLY MAY: UNMASKED & UNPLUGGED Comes To The Green Room 42 This Valentine's DayBILLY MAY: UNMASKED & UNPLUGGED Comes To The Green Room 42 This Valentine's Day
December 1, 2022

Celebrate Valentine's Day early with NYC's Rockstar heartthrob, Billy May, at The Green Room 42!
Josephine Beavers to Sing From Her PBS Special at 54 Below in DecemberJosephine Beavers to Sing From Her PBS Special at 54 Below in December
December 1, 2022

54 BELOW will welcome acclaimed performer Josephine Beavers on December 6 & 29 at 9:30pm.
Darius de Haas to Present THE HOLIDAY CONCERT at 54 Below in DecemberDarius de Haas to Present THE HOLIDAY CONCERT at 54 Below in December
December 1, 2022

Award-winning singer and actor, Darius de Haas (Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, this past summer’s highly acclaimed Public Works As You Like It, the singing voice of Shy Baldwin on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) will return to 54 Below in an encore performance of his Holiday Concert.
share