WOMEN WITH BRASS Will Open at Don't Tell Mama
Mark Mindek directs and choreographs the cabaret, which will feature musical direction by Glafkos Kontemeniotis.
Singer and entertainer Sharon K. Janda will return to Don't Tell Mama with Women With Brass, a new cabaret production celebrating the bold, irrepressible women who have shaped popular music across generations. Performances will take place November 4 and December 3, 2026, at 7:00 PM.
From the brassy humor of Sophie Tucker to the contemporary exuberance of Chappell Roan, Women With Brass celebrates generations of female performers who have challenged conventions and made their voices heard. Combining music, humor, and theatrical storytelling, the show explores the talent, individuality, and determination that connect these artists across generations.
With musical direction by Glafkos Kontemeniotis and direction and choreography by Mark Mindek, the production features two backup vocalists, two dancers, and an expanded musical ensemble including trumpet, woodwinds, violin, piano, bass, and drums.
The production also marks a particularly meaningful return to the stage for Sharon K. Janda following several strokes that kept her away from performing for an extended period.
About Sharon K. Janda
Born and raised in Detroit, Sharon K. Janda grew up surrounded by the sounds of Motown and studied theatre and performing arts at Wayne State University. After performing in musicals and regional theatre in Michigan, she moved to New York to pursue acting. She returned to performing around age 60 with her self-produced cabaret show, If Not Now, When, which played to sold-out audiences in Detroit and New York and marked her first appearance at Don't Tell Mama. She subsequently returned to Don't Tell Mama with her second solo show, This Is Me. She has also performed with Mercedes Ellington at venues including Birdland and at Duke Ellington's 125th Birthday Celebration at Symphony Space, as well as appearing as Sophie Tucker in Puerto Vallarta.
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