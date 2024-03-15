Niki Haris to Present GROWN ASS WOMAN at The Green Room 42 in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of chanteuse Niki Haris in her show “Grown Ass Woman” for two performances on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at 7:00 PM. Following up on two sold-out evenings with longtime collaborator Donna De Lory earlier this season, Haris now takes the stage herself to guide the audience on a musical journey through the American songbook, jazz and popular classics. Featuring music director Ben Stivers on piano, this vocal powerhouse gives you a night to remember.



Niki Haris is a multi-talented singer, dancer, and choreographer. Best known as “the big voice” behind Madonna for over 18 years, appearing alongside her in the movie Truth or Dare and many of her videos and world tours. She is the daughter of Grammy Award-nominated jazz pianist Gene Harris and has worked alongside jazz greats including Stanley Turrentine, Joe Sample and the Jazz Crusaders. Her inimitable voice can also be heard on recordings with Ray Charles, Whitney Houston, Sheryl Crow, Kylie Minogue, Luther Vandross, Santana, and Madonna. From Carnegie Hall to Wembley Stadium, she has played them all.



Niki Haris will perform on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$90. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.



Friday, March 15 and Monday, April 15 at 7:00 PM

John Hill

“Wellness Check”

Directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur

Broadway and SiriusXM star John Hill brings his hot solo show back by popular demand. Hills set list of original comedy pop songs continues to grow from fan favorites like the ballad of his homophobic chihuahua, being stalked by a sexual predator at Six Flags, demonic possession, gay fashion victims, and shocking tales of hot mic moments with celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Iyanla Vanzant - to new songs about domestic air travel, love, and the demon baby that lives next door who terrorizes him at night.



Sunday, March 24 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

“Singing the Divas”

For this special performance, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor and recent star of Broadway's Hadestown will take a break from his usual set of original music to perform a cabaret evening of musical theater classics traditionally performed by legendary Broadway divas. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.



Thursdays, March 28, June 6, September 26 and December 5 at 7:00 PM

“LEOLA’S LADY LAND LOUNGE”

Written & performed by Will Nolan

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC’s greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there’s gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!



Monday, April 8 at 7:00 PM

Allan Nicholls

“Chasing the Thrill”

Allan Nicholls tells his Broadway story in song, performing songs from Hair, Inner City Mother Goose, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with entirely new arrangements. With the “Not Your Parents’ Pit Band,” featuring acclaimed music director Ben Covello on keyboards, Nate Repasz on drums and vocals, Gene Steficek on bass and vocals, and Eitan Prouser on guitar, Allan performs songs from his years on Broadway – from his first Hair performance through the closing night of Sgt. Pepper’s. “The show offers musical nostalgia with a new twist on the songs and a very personal take on the stories happening behind the stage,” says Nicholls, who is the only actor to have played both the lead roles of Claude and Berger in Hair.



Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM

Jennifer Roberts

“She Loves Sheldon! – Sheldon Harnick’s 100th Birthday Celebration”

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick’s greatest and most popular shows, including Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer Roberts also promises several hidden gems of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with spectacular arrangements by Tedd Firth in varied styles, jazz-infused, a little blues and more. “Mr. Harnick supplied three of the songs himself, that were either never in print or out of print,” Jennifer noted, while a friend of the lyricist provided a rarely-heard number from Harnick’s “Hidden Treasures” album. Jennifer, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown, opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range. Jon Weber serves as music director with Steve Doyle on bass.



Thursday, May 9 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 PM

Sutton Lee Seymour

“Broadway Barbie”

When you’re a Barbie Girl living in a Barbie World, there is NO business like SHOW business! Sutton Lee Seymour is New York City’s live singing sasshole and she is spreading her comedy and chaos with merriment and madness in her new show, “Broadway Barbie.” Barbie has had over 180 careers and NOT ONE of those careers has been a Broadway star… until Sutton Lee Seymour! She is painting the town pink and pounding the pavement, mashing up your favorite pop songs and Broadway show tunes! Nothing has been this camp since The Ethel Merman Disco Album.



Thursdays, May 16 and June 20 at 7:00 PM

Sally Mayes

“Now and Then”

Sally Mayes is a gal on a mission. She has been doing a very special retrospective series this season, and she’s not done yet! The next two shows, “Now and Then: The Stories” and “Now and Then: The Great Big Huge Broadway,” are perhaps nearest and dearest to her heart. As she puts it, “Well, I have always been a storyteller, and I love that aspect of what I do the most. I also have a great affection for the opportunities I have been given both on and off Broadway and also in recording, and some of the best arrangements I have done over the years come from that love. I cannot wait to remind people of this stuff, and I am having so much fun!”



Sundays, July 21 and August 4 at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 24 and August 7 at 7:00 PM

NELSON ASPEN and Allyson Briggs

“Tony Bennett: A Tribute”

Nelson Aspen and Allyson Briggs have a new tribute show to the great Tony Bennett who passed away last July at the age of 96. In 2012, after meeting the legendary crooner around Manhattan, Aspen was invited to Bennett’s home overlooking Central Park to do a TV segment on his impressive work as a painter. The two spent several hours together, leaving Aspen forever dazzled by not only the star’s talents, but insight, humility and hospitality. “Tony Bennett: A Tribute” will feature clips from Aspen’s time with the artist born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, reflections on Bennett’s humanitarian work, career highlights, and support of young musicians. And, of course, plenty of songs from the great American songbook that Bennett infused with his signature style. Just as Bennett was famous for his duets with other singing stars, Aspen will be joined by Allyson Briggs, renowned bandleader of Manhattan's hottest jazz band, Fleur Seule. Aspen promises it will be an intimate way for audiences to remember Bennett’s artistry, life and legacy.

