Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Luke Islam & More to Star in CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE!

The acclaimed series Cabaret on the Couch Live! returns to The Green Room 42 on December 20th at 9:30pm, with a festive night of song to celebrate the holiday season. The event will benefit Afterwork Theater, an organization that "enriches the everyday lives of adults by creating the opportunity to participate in theatrical experiences that promote fun, community, and creative self-expression: no audition required." Learn more about their mission and get involved here (afterworktheater.org)

Performers include Nicole Vanessa Ortiz [she/her] (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Luke Islam [he/him] (America's Got Talent), Heather Makalani [she/her] (Aladdin), Carly Gendell [she/her] (School of Rock), Riki Stevens [she/her], Derek van Rouendal [he/him], Carissa Greene [she/her], Gianna van Rouendal [she/they], Samella Carryl [she/her], Emily Hausmann [she/they], Tori Vitucci [she/her], and Ian McQueen [he/him], alongside Tremaine A. Price [he/him] from Afterwork Theatre. Emily Jeanne Phillips [she/her] hosts, with Camille Johnson [she/her] returning as music director. Tickets start at just $19, and are available here. The performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Ryan Niewender [she/her] and Michael Smith [he/him].

Cabaret on the Couch debuted in March 2020, as a place to showcase diverse artists and spotlight New York arts organizations. Since then, the show has supported 17 non-profits, and been home to over 150 artists, including rising star talent, and special guests from Wicked, Hello, Dolly!, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Diana and more!

The Cabaret on the Couch team includes: Hannah Hall [she/her], Elizabeth Fahsbender [she/her], Tori Vitucci [she/her], Ian McQueen [he/him], alongside new member Raynner Garcia [he/him]. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @cabaretonthecouchlive.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; IG: @TheGreenRoom42.