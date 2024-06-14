Nicole Henry to Return to Birdland in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of powerhouse vocalist Nicole Henry on Monday, July 15 at 7:00 PM. Ms. Henry will celebrate her love for the female songstresses that influenced her career, including Nancy Wilson, Carmen McRae, and Sarah Vaughan. She will also include beloved standards by Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hart, Mel Tormé, Bobby Troup, and more. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.



Nicole Henry, celebrating a 20-year recording career with eight critically acclaimed chart-topping albums, is the recipient of a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” and she has garnered four Top-Ten jazz albums on the U.S. Billboard, JazzWeek, HMV Japan, and U.K. Sweet Rhythms charts. Hot House Jazz said, “Few voices can set a listening room on fire, then let it burn into a cinder like Nicole Henry’s.” The New York Times, Miami Herald, and Jazz Times Magazine have compared her to Sarah Vaughan, Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston for her dynamic range, impeccable phrasing, and ability to connect to a lyric. Whether burning through a swing tune or gently caressing a ballad, Nicole truly makes each song uniquely her own and “aims right for the emotional center.” (Billboard)



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Nicole Henry on Monday, July 15 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.



Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



