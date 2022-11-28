Nicole Henry to Present WHEN I THINK OF HOME at 54 Below in December

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry in WHEN I THINK OF HOME on December 10 & 11 at 7pm.

HOME...Home often brings us back for the holidays...HOME is where joy, love and so much more are cultivated and learned. In WHEN I THINK OF HOME, award-winning vocalist Nicole Henry, along with her quartet of talented musicians, looks back on memories of growing up in Bucks County, PA, as well as spending the holidays with her family listening to the songs her uncle would DJ throughout Christmas Day! From holiday standards to soul, gospel and even disco, you'll enjoy songs that celebrate love, joy and the miracle of the season. Stephen Holden of TheNew York Times raved, "I had the sense of being in the presence of a pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery." BroadwayWorld said, "So powerful is her charisma, so unique is her personality, so rich is her music, so abandoned is her joy that you can't watch her without being drawn in."

Henry's recent musical successes include her 8th album TIME TO LOVE AGAIN, which reached #4 on the JazzWeek Radio Chart, staying in the TOP 10 for nine weeks and in the TOP 40 for 20 weeks. It also garnered great success in the U.K. reaching #6 on the Sweet Rhythms Chart, #4 on Star Point Soul Radio and #3 on LondonMusicRadio.com chart.

Nicole Henry in When I Think of Home plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 10 & 11 at 7pm. There is a $65-$75 cover charge ($73-$84 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/NicoleHenry. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Since her debut in 2004, Nicole Henry has established herself as one of the jazz world's most acclaimed performers, possessing a potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities, impeccable phrasing, and sincere, powerful emotional resonance.

Her passionate, soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her a Soul Train Award for "Best Traditional Jazz Performance," and four Top 10 U.S. Billboard, JazzWeek and HMV Japan jazz albums. Heralded by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Japan Times, El Pais, Jazz Times, Essence and more, Ms. Henry tells real stories through unparalleled interpretations of repertoire from the American Songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards, blues and originals.

She has captivated audiences in over 20 countries and performed in more than 30 music festivals worldwide & in some of the world's most famous venues including Blue Note; Jazz at Lincoln Center; Blues Alley; Arsht Center; Jazz St. Louis; and more.

She has recorded with some of today's musical greats including Kirk Whalum, Julian Lage, and Gerald Clayton and has performed with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra and Michael Feinstein. In late 2019, Ms. Henry returned to the theatrical stage and garnered critical praise in the musical version of The Bodyguard. And, in late 2021 through early 2022, she performed in the new musical A Wonderful World, based on the life of Louis Armstrong, as well as in Smokey Joe's Café.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.