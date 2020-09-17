Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar Present SUPERHEROES IN LOVE Concert #4 Featuring Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy

Tune in Saturday October 3rd, 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar are back by popular demand to bring "Superheroes in Love: Living Room Concert #4" to your streaming devices! Known for their roles in Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, Wicked and West Side Story, this married dynamic duo return to their living room to share their talents and love to bring you another evening filled with song and dance. This month's concert will feature special live guests Jenn Colella (Come From Away, If/Then) and Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, Jesus Christ Superstar). The evening will feature a range of songs from classic Broadway to pop music, blended with dancing, unannounced guests and a few surprises. This concert is not to be missed! Come spend an inspiring virtual evening with these Broadway superheroes to celebrate life and love! Tickets are available on EventBrite.com by searching Superheroes in Love, or at this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/superheroes-in-love-variety-hour-tickets-120591551577?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing

MORE ABOUT Nicolas Dromard AND DESIRÉE DAVAR

Nicolas Dromard started his Broadway career in Susan Stroman's Oklahoma! where he understudied the role of Will Parker. He later went on to perform with Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz. He was most recently seen closing the Broadway companies as Bert and Tommy DeVito, in Mary Poppins and Jersey Boys. On Broadway, Desirée Davar was in the 2010 revival of West Side Story standing by for Anita and was most recently seen regionally in roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan and Sally Bowles in Cabaret. They created, wrote and choreographed their show "Superheroes in Love" for Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma, California, performed with pops symphonies across the States and on cruises, and have been in National and International tours all over the world. @ndromard @desireedavardromard @superheroesinlove

MORE ABOUT Jenn Colella AND Chilina Kennedy

Jenn Colella is best known for her role as Captain Beverly Bass in the musical Come From Away, which earned her an Outer Critic Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actress. Her Broadway debut was in 2003 in Urban Cowboy, and her other Broadway credits include High Fidelity, Chaplin and If/Then. @jenncolella

Chilina Kennedy was most recently seen on Broadway playing the title role of Carole King in the musical Beautiful. She was also in the latest revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, where she played the role of Mary Magdalene. This Canadian born actress has also performed in over 5 seasons at the Stratford Festival of Canada and on the 1st national tour of Mamma Mia. @chilinakennedy

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You