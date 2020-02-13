Next Week At Feinstein's/54 Below: CUT FROM AWAY, Jeremy Jordan, And More!

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

CUT FROM AWAY

THE UNTOLD STORIES & SONGS FROM THE TONY AND OLIVIER AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL, COME FROM AWAY

FEBRUARY 17 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

"Stop The World," and join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening of great songs and stories that did not make it to Come From Away's opening night on Broadway. Tony Award® nominees and Olivier Award winners David Hein & Irene Sankoff host this one-night-only concert of the stories, characters and songs that were cut during the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical's multi-city road to Broadway. Featuring members of the all-star Broadway company, band and creative team of Come From Away, please join us as we celebrate Come From Away beginning its fourth year on Broadway.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tuesday's Children. Tuesday's Children provides a lifetime of healing for those whose lives have been forever changed by terrorism or traumatic loss. Through a time-tested, long-term approach, Tuesday's Children programming serves and supports our nation's military Families of the Fallen; builds resilience and common bonds in communities worldwide recovering from tragedies; and keeps the promise to support all those impacted by 9/11.

Featuring:

David Hein & Irene Sankoff (Olivier Award-winning book, music, and lyric writers of Come From Away)

Josh Breckenridge (Come From Away)

Petrina Bromley (Come From Away)

De'lon Grant (Come From Away)

Joel Hatch (Come From Away)

Tony LePage (Come From Away)

Happy McPartlin (Come From Away)

Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away)

Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away)

Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away)

Casting is subject to change.

The band will include Alec Berlin on acoustic guitar and mandolin, Romano Di Nillo on bodhran and drums, Margaret Dudasik on fiddle, associate music director Madeline Smith on accordion, and music director Wendy Bobbitt Cavett on piano.

Stage Managed by Jennifer Kozumplik

Directed by Daniel Goldstein

Music Directed by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett

Produced by Benjamin Nissen

$65 - $85 cover charge. $90 - $105 VIP seating. $110 - $125 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEBRUARY 18 - 29

Leave your expectations at the door as Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, continuing to tear down the walls of the conventional cabaret act. Known for his thrilling vocals and his bold, take-no-prisoners storytelling, Jordan makes a long-awaited return to the New York cabaret scene for the first time in four years with a brand new show created with music director Benjamin Rauhala.

After three seasons as 'Winn Schott' in the hit CW series "Supergirl," Jeremy Jordan recently made his Broadway return in American Son. His other Broadway credits include Newsies (Tony & Grammy nominations), Bonnie and Clyde, West Side Story, and Rock of Ages. He is also known for his starring roles in the films The Last 5 Years and Joyful Noise, and in NBC's "Smash," as well as major concert engagements such as A Bed And A Chair at Encores! and Parade at Avery Fisher Hall, and a slew of viral YouTube videos. Don't miss your chance to see one of Broadway's most fearless stars in a rare, intimate concert appearance this summer at Feinstein's/54 Below!

$70 - $100 cover charge. $105 - $125 VIP seating. $135 - $160 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW STAFF SHOW

FEBRUARY 19 AT 9:30PM

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, back by popular demand, they're starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of Feinstein's/54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more - there's a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Featuring:

Christopher Brasfield

Michelle Cabot

Joshua Stackhouse

Jayson Kerr

Tyree Walker

Meaghan Sands

Brooke Beatty

Austin Peek

Cassi Mikat

Kariana Sanchez

Stephen Santana

Kyle Doerr

Dana Schaaf

Jesse Jacobson

Desmond Hurt

Kevin Ferguson

Eric Corona

Gretchen Schneider

Dylan Bustamante

Kayla Bryan

Maddie Carney

Philip Romano

Produced by Dylan Bustamante

Hosted by: Dylan Bustamante and Kevin Ferguson

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEBRUARY 20 AT 9:30PM

Olivia Valli returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after a three year hiatus. From traveling the country on the Wicked national tour covering Elphaba to playing her own grandmother in Jersey Boys, Olivia has a story to tell. With every high there is a low and she will be telling us her journey into becoming the woman she's grown into today. From pop, rock, jazz, to musical theatre, Olivia will be giving you an unforgettable night.

Olivia will be joined by Darius Jordan Lee (Clueless the Musical, The Scottsboro Boys, Smokey Joe's Cafe) as her special guest.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! HIDE & SEEK BY Danny Feldman

FEBRUARY 21 AT 9:30PM

How long will you hide before you just want to come out? Join us for an exciting concert version of the songs from Hide & Seek as it returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! An autobiographical musical, Hide & Seek tells the story of Andrew, a high school student who realizes that he is gay. As he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality, he finds himself struggling to navigate his way through his relationship with friends, a former girlfriend, his new boyfriend, and his family. As he attempts to find his true self, he learns more about living life authentically.

Written by Danny Feldman at the age of sixteen, experience his story performed by an all-star Broadway cast. Featuring orchestrations by Eli Schildkraut, this evening will be music directed by Luke Williams.

Featuring:

Jesse JP Johnson (Wicked, SpongeBob SquarePants)

Anthony Norman (The Prom)

Christian Musto (Pip in Pip's Island)

James Oblak (Legally Blonde)

Emma Pittman (Winner of The Search for Roxie, Chicago)

Sadie Seelert (Mary Poppins)

Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie)

and more to be announced!

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra

FEBRUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featuring:

Kenneth Ard (Original cast of Cats, Starlight Express, Song and Dance, Smokey Joe's Cafe)

Anais Reno (16 year old phenomenon: Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below)

Gabrielle Stravelli (Multi-Award Winning Vocalist)

Brian Charles Rooney (Multi-Award Winning Actor; critically acclaimed debut in The Three-Penny Opera)

and more to be announced!

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Harry Styles

FEBRUARY 22 AT 11:30PM

Harry Styles WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT

Fresh off of his newly-released record-breaking album "Fine Line," the music of chart-topping artist Harry Styles comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Sign of the Times," and "Kiwi" to "Adore You" and "Treat People With Kindness," join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Harry Styles.

This concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros with musical direction by Jacob Fjeldheim.

Featuring:

Roman Wellington Banks (Dear Evan Hansen)

Stephen Brower (Anastasia, An American in Paris)

Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos, Bright Star)

Anthony Chatmon Jr. (Hadestown, Be More Chill)

Dan DeLuca (Newsies)

Mili Diaz (Wicked)

Keri Rene Fuller (Cats, Waitress)

Charissa Hogeland (Frozen, Heathers)

Kyra Kennedy (Waitress)

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina, Alice by Heart)

Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

Matt Rosell (Anastasia, Les Miserables)

Emily Schultheis (Almost Famous, Wicked)

Sam Seferian (Pretty Woman, Wicked)

Jake Swain (Mean Girls)

and more to be announced!

$25 cover charge. $50 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

FEBRUARY 23 AT 7:00PM

BACK FOR SEASON TEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Special Guests:

George Dvorsky (Passion's original Augenti)

Sally Mayes (Rose, Harbor Lights Theatre's Gypsy)

Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna)

Starring:

Stephen Carlyle

Marquee Five

Kate Loprest

Edward Miskie

Gabrielle Mudd

Lucia Spina

Erica Spyres

$35 - $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEBRUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

It's time for us to roar into 2020!

I Am Woman is an evening of story and song that destroys the "taboo" surrounding the discussion of women's issues. Join some of your favorite females of Broadway as they come together to share their feelings not just as women, but as human beings. From sexuality to spirituality, from health to harassment, no subject is off-limits.

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we find the only path to understanding and empathy is through the glass ceiling!

Featuring:

Addyson Bell (Generation Me)

Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde - Tony Award® nomination)

Lauren Echausse (Grease at New London Barn Playhouse)

Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I)

Katya Ferrer

Annie Golden (Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter)

Viv Helvajian

Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid)

Sophia Introna (I Am Selma)

Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music)

Erika Xiomara Reyes (Contact High)

Murphy Smith (Love In Hate Nation)

Emerson Steele (Violet)

Laura Steele (FOX's "The Passage")

Allie Trimm (13, Bye, Bye Birdie)

Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Kelly Lamor Wilson (HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher")

Conceived by Emerson Steele and Kelly Lamor Wilson

Musical Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Double Standards. Double Standards is a 501c3 organization that promotes and supports the equal treatment and empowerment of women. Double Standards works in conjunction with organizations benefiting women such as Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and She Should Run by offering financial and public support to their causes. In addition, the organization is creating scholarship programs for women young and old to pursue their dreams.

$30 - $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.





