New York Theatre Collective Will Present MISCAST At The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on December 10th.

By: Nov. 26, 2023

New York Theatre Collective Will Present MISCAST At The Green Room 42

New York Theatre Collective returns with its latest cabaret, "MISCAST"! Come hear a twist on your favorite musical theatre and pop songs; with songs by Alan Menken, Sara Bareilles and many more, you're sure to have an amazing time singing along! Showcasing resident artists, new and returning, join this NYC-based collective for their eager debut at the iconic Green Rook 42 on December 10th at 1pm!

Featuring Christina Fileas, Stephen Velez, Roisin Haran, Bianca Zeleya, Gage Deoquino, and Brooke Beck.

Musical Director/Pianist: Christopher Quintana

Guitar: Adam Reinkraut

Bass: Brandon Buscemi

Drums: Jordan Simpson




New York Theatre Collective Will Present MISCAST At The Green Room 42

