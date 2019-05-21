New Musicals From Emerging Artists Feature At 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Gabi Carrubba, Ally Bonino, and more in "New Musicals from Emerging Artists" on Saturday, June 15th at 11:30pm. Produced by Jamie Maletz, this show will feature sneak peeks at four exciting brand new musicals! With writers from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch and actors from throughout New York, this show is your chance to be the first to see what's coming up next in the musical theater world in NYC!

"I Believe in Darcy Green" by Martha-Emily Harvel & Kelsey Christine McConnell: This sci-fi romantic comedy uses time travel as a device to explore the human need for belief. The show follows Jack, a man with a growing dependency on alcohol, and Darcy, a woman who claims to be from the year 2077 with a broken time machine. Darcy says that the only people who can help her get back home are her grandparents, but her grandparents just happen to be Jack's ex-fiancé and best friend.

"Heartbeat" by Nathan Fosbinder & Molly Reisman: After her sister dies unexpectedly in a car accident, 17 year old Mina Poleski begins hearing an ominous, otherworldly sound, and she can't get it out of her head. Mina goes on a journey to find what the sound wants, and along the way discovers her own connection to grief and guilt in the wake of impossible loss.

"The Valley" by Eric Fegan & Jamie Maletz: Four tourists believe they have signed up for a volunteer trip to help "repair damage caused by local elements" in Iceland. And, technically, that IS what they're doing. But definitely not in the way they expected. And the journey they get wrapped up in brings the very problems they were running away from to the surface.

"S.T.E.M. GRLZ!" by Andi Lee Carter & Judy Yin: A team of femme S.T.E.M. majors at a technical college form an angsty girl rock band to smash the patriarchy with friendship.

"New Musicals from Emerging Artists" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. There is a $20 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





