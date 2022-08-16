Nathan Lucrezio to Perform at The Green Room 42 Featuring Jeanna De Waal & More

"Who in New York City can serve you Beyonce riffs with the dance moves of Michael Flatley? His name is Nathan Lucrezio, and he is The Rifferdancer.

Nathan's incredible vocal abilities, combined with his Broadway career and dance skills, will be sure to wow and impress audiences for a one of a kind night of musical entertainment. Nathan will be doing a solo concert at The Green Room 42 on Monday, August 22nd at 9:30 pm.

Split into two sections, the first part will span music from Beyonce, Sam Smith, Adele, Allen Stone, "Hadestown", a Diana medley from "DIANA The Musical" with Jeanna de Waal, and joined by a four piece band. Nathan will also debut song selections and scenes from his original musical "UnHeard", based on his journey of defeating cancer in 2007 starring Morgan Dudley, Jacob Dickey, Anthony Sagaria, and Jeanna de Waal. It's a night filled with great music that will make you want to dance, as well as be moved by a completely brand new musical, composed and written by Lucrezio himself. All of this in one night? Don't miss it.

The Rifferdancer is led by Music director Michael Ferrara, and UnHeard The Musical is Music Supervised by Haley Bennett. Tickets can be purchased at the Green Room 42 website and at this link.

Nathan Lucrezio was recently seen as Andrew Morton in the Broadway and Netflix production of "DIANA The Musical". Since its closing in December of 2021, Nathan has played Silky in The New York City Center's Production of "The Life", held a second reading of his original musical "UnHeard", joined "The Boy Band Project", and played Ken in "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at North Shore Music Theatre. Nathan made his Broadway debut in Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" and then went on to join the Disney hit "Aladdin" on Broadway for four and a half years. Other notable credits include The Broadway National Tour of "A Chorus Line", "SMASH", and "The Equalizer". He is also a recording artist who has released five singles and an album entitled "Nathan Lucrezio Covers Volume 1". Nathan grew up studying Irish Dance and competed twice at the World Irish Dancing Championships before graduating from Penn State University with a BFA in Musical Theater. He has also performed numerous times as a soloist at well known NYC venues such as 54 Below, Broadway Sessions, and Haswell Greens. Nathan sends love to all his friends, family, and his agents at BWA, as well as The Green Room 42 for asking him to do this concert.