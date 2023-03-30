Natasha Thweatt to Debut in GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST at The Triad Theatre in April

Natasha Thweatt, actress, singer and multi-instrumentalist, will debut in the upcoming cabaret-sical GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST returning The Triad Theatre this Saturday, April 1st at 7pm.

The show, conceived and starring chanteuse Artemisia LeFay, is an au courant invocation of the cabarets and nightclubs of 20th-century Europe's Sodom & Gomorrah-- namely, Weimar Republic Berlin. Though life may tire and uninspire you, our brand of cabaret will serve as a darkly glamorous tonic to remind you of the impact this style of music has had on history (and those who were victims of it). It is a tribute to the martyrs of art and performance, especially those who went from being accepted to being condemned by those in power. GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST was a 2021 Broadway Cabaret Award Nominee for BEST SHOW.

Join Miss LeFay and the Orchestra of the Depraved (pianist/singer/actress Hannah Mount, accordionist/singer/actress Mary Spencer Knapp & accordionist/singer/actress Natasha Thweatt) as they resurrect the songs of Holländer, Weill, Brecht, Spoliansky, and LeFay and call in the ghosts of Weimar past.