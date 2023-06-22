Natalie Joy Johnson to Present MISS NATALIE'S SUMMERTIME SPECTACULAR at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Natalie Joy Johnson in “Miss Natalie’s Summertime Spectacular” on Friday, June 30 at 9:30 PM. Johnson and music director Brian Nash are returning to the venue for summertime shenanigans. Bold, irreverent, hysterical, and at times surprisingly tender, Miss Natalie is ready to get hot this summer and to bring you along for the ride.



Natalie Joy Johnson was recently seen as Suzy Solidor at La Jolla Playhouse in the west coast premiere of the new musical Lempicka, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin. Johnson’s other stage credits include Pat in Kinky Boots (Broadway), Enid (Broadway) and Paulette (First National Tour) in Legally Blonde, Cori in Southern Comfort (Barrington Stage) and Nadia in Bare: A Pop Opera(2004). Her TV appearances include “High Maintenance” (HBO) and “Difficult People” (Hulu). Natalie is an accomplished cabaret artist, selling out shows all over NYC, performing internationally, and creating two multi-year residencies at clubs in the city. Her singles “Gorgine” and “Get Into It… Queen” (by Miss Natalie) are available wherever you stream music, and the videos live on YouTube. www.nataliejoyjohnson.live



Brian J. Nash is an award-winning pianist, singer, musical director, orchestrator, and producer who has been based in New York since 2002. Brian has been the music director of many off-Broadway and regional musicals, and works in concert with Jennifer Holliday, Deborah Cox, Andy Bell (Erasure), Ana Gasteyer, Laura Benanti, Tiffany, Shoshana Bean, Christina Bianco, and many others. Brian recently sold out a run at the Sydney Cabaret Festival, and performs around the world as both a solo artist and music director. He has produced and played on pop and rock records for Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, Boys Like Girls, Peppermint, and Stacy Allyn Baker, and many cabaret and cast albums. He holds a degree in opera performance from Boston Conservatory and has taught master classes in song interpretation all over the world. His solo album, Forever/After, is available online. BrianJNash.com.



Natalie Joy Johnson will perform on Friday, June 30 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here.



