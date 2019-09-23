N'Kenge Stars in FOREVER SUMMER

Broadway's Diva Songstress N'Kenge takes you on an explosive and exciting journey of the life and music of Donna Summer for One Night Only. "FOREVER SUMMER" will play Monday Sept 23, 2019 at Club Bonafide located at 212 E. 52nd Street NYC 10022. There is a 7PM and 9PM Show. Experience this one night only celebration of the Queen of Disco with your favorite hits like "Hot Stuff", "McArthur Park", "I Feel Love" "Last Dance!

You've seen N'Kenge on the Tony Awards, The Emmy Awards and originating Mary Wells in Broadway's Smash Hit Motown: The Musical. She has starred in the world tourof the Michael Jackson's Tribute Show Man in the Mirror. Now see why NY POST raves about N'Kenge in this one night only Tribute Show "FOREVER SUMMER". Also featuring Mike Greko as the Musical Director, Asa Arnold & Keyontia Hawkins as backup singers as well as Bass player and Drummer, Jimmy Caputo and Iizzy Bair.

NY Times described N'Kenge as "a classically trained diva that can stretch from Broadway, Pop Soul to Opera." Described as 'Electrifying', N'Kenge has been actively performing across the globe. Berry Gordy describes N'Kenge as "the most versatile artist I know". N'Kenge, a native New Yorker, was seen as a presenter at the 58th Annual NY Emmy Awards and has sung for President Bill Clinton at the White House and for the Commander-In-Chief Ball for President Obama.

N'Kenge has also been seen as a soloist with symphonies globally including at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony Indianapolis Symphony and Ottawa Symphony, to name a few. In addition to being a Brand Ambassador to celebrities' new go-to Cosmetic line "Sheree Cosmetics" https://shereecosmetics.com/ and popular sunglasses line "Velvet Eyewear" https://velveteyewear.com/, she's also the Conceiver, Producer and Star of Broadway bound's New musical inspired by the life and music of Hollywood's Legend Dorothy Dandridge www.dorothydandridgemusical.com





