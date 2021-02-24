Musicalfare to Present New Musical STORIES OF LIFE AND More for Theatre On Demand in March.

Since April 2020, MusicalFare Theatre has presented Live Streaming Cabarets and On Demand Events. Collectively, these digital events have had thousands of people watching from home - not just from from WNY, but from all over the country and the world!

The World Premiere Original Musical

The World Premiere Original Musical

STORIES OF LIFE



ON DEMAND Beginning March 5th!

TICKET PRICE: $10 (+$3 facility fee)

OPTIONS TO WATCH: On Demand Purchase enables you to watch the event anytime between Friday, March 5th and Friday, April 9th as many times as you'd like!

STORIES OF LIFE is a World Premiere Original Musical based on the actual words of elder Americans residing in independent, assisted living, and nursing care facilities at Beechwood Continuing Care in 2001. These extraordinary stories from ordinary people feature a resilience and a humanity that seem especially vital during our current times. MusicalFare Artistic Director, Randall Kramer, states "In a time when so many of us are separated from our loved ones and friends, STORIES OF LIFE, with its human and poignant tales, seems particularly relevant to today's world."

This 40 minute musical features the stories of dozens of elder Americans, portrayed by four actors, sometimes spoken and sometimes sung using original music. Greenscreen technology is used to establish settings, time periods and to evoke the memories of the viewers using period photographs.

Written, directed and conceived by Randall Kramer, the production features George Brown, Debbie Pappas, Michele Marie Roberts and Doug Weyand. Technical direction and videography are provided by Chris Cavanagh.

I'M STILL SINGING

An Evening with Broadway's Lindsey Brett Carothers

Saturday, March 13th at 7:30pm

TICKET PRICE: $15 (+$3 facility fee)

OPTIONS TO WATCH: Purchase enables you to watch the event as a Live Stream on Saturday, March 13th at 7:30pm -OR- as a recording anytime up through Sunday, March 28th in case you're unavailable on Live Stream night! (Link: https://www.musicalfare.com)

MusicalFare Theatre and Starring Buffalo present I'M STILL SINGING, a hilarious and uplifting cabaret from Broadway's Lindsey Brett Carothers (BRING IT ON, WICKED, MOZART IN THE JUNGLE). The show features some of Broadway's best music, and delivers a positive message about the importance of art in these challenging times. Buffalo star Raphael Santos will open for Carothers, and the evening will also feature the MusicalFare debut of young artist Rosan Sharma. Professor Alison d'Amato of the University at Buffalo department of theater and dance is the music director.

IN OUR OWN VOICES



ON DEMAND Beginning March 26th at 7:30pm

TICKET PRICE: $10 (+$3 facility fee)

OPTIONS TO WATCH: On Demand Purchase enables you to watch the event anytime between Friday, March 26th at 7:30pm and Friday, April 23rd as many times as you'd like! (Link: https://www.musicalfare.com)

A new cabaret featuring the talents of Ember Tate, Lorenzo Shawn Parnell, Dominique Kempf, Brian Brown, Jake Hayes, Alejandro Gabriel Gomez, and Alexandria Watts . Join these performers as they re-imagine your favorite Broadway songs. With selections from the Golden Age to modern songs, this powerful night of beautiful voices is sure to uplift and inspire you.

While we all look forward to the time when we are able to gather together again, here is an opportunity, created by MusicalFare, for our entire community to come together and enjoy a live performance in a responsible and safe manner.

MusicalFare Theatre is a professional musical theatre company in residence at, but independently operated from, Daemen College. MusicalFare Theatre is located at 4380 Main Street in Amherst, NY (between Harlem and Getzville Roads).