Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Musical Duo Charming Disaster to Perform at Caveat in October

Musical Duo Charming Disaster to Perform at Caveat in October

Charming Disaster performs whimsically dark original songs inspired by death, crime, myth, magic, science, and the occult.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

On October 7, goth-folk duo Charming Disaster will launch Halloween season by bringing their Musical Tarot Show to Lower East Side speakeasy venue Caveat. Stage magician and storyteller Nelson Lugo will perform an opening act. Advance tickets are $15 at caveat.nyc, where livestream tickets are also available.

Charming Disaster is a musical duo based in Brooklyn, NY who perform whimsically dark original songs inspired by death, crime, myth, magic, science, and the occult. Channeling the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret, they explore dark subjects with a playfully macabre sensibility, combining vocal harmonies and clever lyrics with ukulele, guitar, and virtuosic foot percussion. In the duo's interactive, theatrical Musical Tarot Show, which has toured extensively across the United States, selections drawn from a deck of Tarot cards not only determine the set list by chance, but also produce a group divination for each show's audience - creating a participatory experience that is part concert, part fortune-telling ritual, and different every time.

Charming Disaster, formed in 2012 by singer/songwriters Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, has been featured on the podcast Welcome to Night Vale, has opened for renowned cello-rock ensemble Rasputina and goth icon Voltaire, and has captivated audiences across the United States at bars, clubs, theaters, festivals, museums, and the occasional historic cemetery. Their most recent album, the critically acclaimed Our Lady of Radium, was inspired by the life and discoveries of scientist Marie Curie.

Stage magician and storyteller Nelson Lugo trained as a clown doctor at the Big Apple Circus Clown Care Program, created and produced the very first "International Nerdlesque Festival" that premiered in NYC, and wrote and performed "Gathering The Magic," a solo storytelling show with magic that ran for 73 performances all across the United States and in Denmark. He is a frequent guest artist on many NYC storytelling stages and his stories can be heard on the Moth, RISK, and Storycollider podcasts. He was selected to be a guest ringmaster for the Big Apple Circus show "Metamorphosis."

Event Title: Charming Disaster's Musical Tarot Show + Magician Nelson Lugo

Performance Details:

When: Friday, October 7, 9:30pm

Where: Caveat, 21A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

Venue website: caveat.nyc

Band website: charmingdisaster.com

Advance tickets: https://caveat.stellartickets.com/events/charming-disaster

Admission: $15


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


54 Below Presents 54 SINGS DUDE: A 50th Anniversary Celebration54 Below Presents 54 SINGS DUDE: A 50th Anniversary Celebration
September 30, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings DUDE: A 50th Anniversary Celebration on October 16. Dubbed “the most incomprehensible show ever presented on a Broadway stage” this Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot musical was the spiritual follow up to their cultural megahit, HAIR.
Mara Jill Herman Premieres RUTH SENT US: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice At The Green Room 42Mara Jill Herman Premieres RUTH SENT US: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice At The Green Room 42
September 29, 2022

The Green Room 42 will present Ruth Sent Us: A Benefit For Reproductive Justice on October 11th at 7:00 PM. Dedicated to the late great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this one-night-only concert will celebrate RBG's legacy through songs and discussion from the Broadway community. Heather Booth, civil rights activist and founder of JANE consults. Directed and Produced by Mara Jill Herman with Music Direction by Andrea Grody, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jewish Fund For Abortion Access.
Lorna Luft to Celebrate 70th Birthday at 54 Below in February 2023Lorna Luft to Celebrate 70th Birthday at 54 Below in February 2023
September 29, 2022

54 BELOW will celebrate Lorna Luft’s 70th birthday February 9-11 with her new show, 70, Girl, 70. She will share her adventures of growing up in entertainment through songs made famous by her mother, renowned film legend Judy Garland, tales of old Hollywood and Broadway, and favorite tunes from the Great American Songbook.
BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY to Bring Laughter Before Election Day at Broadway Comedy ClubBALLOTS OVER BROADWAY to Bring Laughter Before Election Day at Broadway Comedy Club
September 29, 2022

Joseph Bartosch, Owen Hahner, Samantha Hernandez, Annie Raczko, Ella Phillips and Olivia Whicheloe star in Ballots Over Broadway directed by Raczko and written by Claude Solnik. Shows are Thursday October 27 at 6 p.m., Saturday October 29 at 3 p.m., Sunday October 30 6 p.m. and Sunday October 6 at 5 p.m., all leading up to election day.
Ann Kittredge to Perform at The Laurie Beechman Theatre and The New York Cabaret Convention in OctoberAnn Kittredge to Perform at The Laurie Beechman Theatre and The New York Cabaret Convention in October
September 29, 2022

Ann Kittredge will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street – between 9th & 10th Avenues) on Sunday, October 23rd at 7pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny (piano), Sean Harkness (guitar), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), Rex Benincasa(drums) and special guests Robbie Kondor and Steve Ross.