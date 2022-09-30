Musical Duo Charming Disaster to Perform at Caveat in October

On October 7, goth-folk duo Charming Disaster will launch Halloween season by bringing their Musical Tarot Show to Lower East Side speakeasy venue Caveat. Stage magician and storyteller Nelson Lugo will perform an opening act. Advance tickets are $15 at caveat.nyc, where livestream tickets are also available.

Charming Disaster is a musical duo based in Brooklyn, NY who perform whimsically dark original songs inspired by death, crime, myth, magic, science, and the occult. Channeling the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret, they explore dark subjects with a playfully macabre sensibility, combining vocal harmonies and clever lyrics with ukulele, guitar, and virtuosic foot percussion. In the duo's interactive, theatrical Musical Tarot Show, which has toured extensively across the United States, selections drawn from a deck of Tarot cards not only determine the set list by chance, but also produce a group divination for each show's audience - creating a participatory experience that is part concert, part fortune-telling ritual, and different every time.

Charming Disaster, formed in 2012 by singer/songwriters Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, has been featured on the podcast Welcome to Night Vale, has opened for renowned cello-rock ensemble Rasputina and goth icon Voltaire, and has captivated audiences across the United States at bars, clubs, theaters, festivals, museums, and the occasional historic cemetery. Their most recent album, the critically acclaimed Our Lady of Radium, was inspired by the life and discoveries of scientist Marie Curie.

Stage magician and storyteller Nelson Lugo trained as a clown doctor at the Big Apple Circus Clown Care Program, created and produced the very first "International Nerdlesque Festival" that premiered in NYC, and wrote and performed "Gathering The Magic," a solo storytelling show with magic that ran for 73 performances all across the United States and in Denmark. He is a frequent guest artist on many NYC storytelling stages and his stories can be heard on the Moth, RISK, and Storycollider podcasts. He was selected to be a guest ringmaster for the Big Apple Circus show "Metamorphosis."

Event Title: Charming Disaster's Musical Tarot Show + Magician Nelson Lugo

Performance Details:

When: Friday, October 7, 9:30pm

Where: Caveat, 21A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

Venue website: caveat.nyc

Band website: charmingdisaster.com

Advance tickets: https://caveat.stellartickets.com/events/charming-disaster

Admission: $15