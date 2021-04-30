Montego Glover Begins In-Person Performances in NYC Tonight

Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Les Miz, Hamilton) and Broadway's Quentin Earl Darrington (Ragtime, Once On This Island, MJ the Musical) open the World Premiere live outdoor staged performance and simulcast of Beyond the Veil, an original ghost thriller by Steve Wargo. Joining them live onstage are Broadway's Alyssa Fox (Frozen, Wicked) as Mother, Mary Jo McConnell (TV: Hunters; Nat'l Tours: Sister Act, All Shook Up; Regional: Freaky Friday) as Cora, Siho Ellsmore (Resounding's Dracula and Nutcracker, OB: Jewtopia) as Miriam, and John Stimac (Resounding's Dracula; Met Opera: Akhnaten) as Father.

Fresh off a successful premiere of "Clu-eth", Resounding continues its five-week run of plays, all among the first live entertainment events in New York City in 2021 at a stunning outdoor venue in Astoria featuring unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline.

Wargo directs his ghost play, with Sound Design by Josh Samuels, which will include a fully-immersive horrorscape of creaks, faceless whispers, shocking screeches and suspenseful silence to tell the tale of two grieving families who come together to seek help from a medium to "lift the veil" to the realm of the dead and find closure. What they discover there is the stuff of nightmares and will haunt them, and audiences, long after the seance has ended.

The production will be performed before both an in-person audience and via audio simulcast as part of a month-long festival at the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park. In-person audiences will be given special immersive headphones to get the full sound experience while enjoying atmospheric and stage projections on the venue's 50x60 foot screen. Award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellenwood will curate an at home experience for remote audiences including exclusive access to seance-themed dinner menu suggestions and a custom cocktail recipe perfect for enjoying a "night out, in."

Performances will take place Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 at 8:00 PM ET, and run approximately 60 minutes with no intermission. Tickets, starting at just $10, are now on sale at www.resounding.live/beyond-the-veil.

Other upcoming plays in the series include The Tempest starring "Sesame Street" legend Sonia Manzano, Treasure Island starring Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis, and a concert revival of the musical Triassic Parq, featuring its original off-Broadway cast.

Radial Park guests can enjoy the performance from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables spaced appropriately for social distancing for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Astoria/Hallett's Point Play.