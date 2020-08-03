Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Mondays in the Club with Lance Returns August 3
Mondays in the Club with Lance returns tonight, August 3!
A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday!
The stream is held every Monday, from 9:00PM - 1:00AM EST.
The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged.
Learn more at https://www.mondaysintheclub.com/.
