Mondays in the Club with Lance Returns August 3

Mondays in the Club with Lance returns tonight, August 3!

A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday!

The stream is held every Monday, from 9:00PM - 1:00AM EST.

The broadcast is free, but contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged.

Learn more at https://www.mondaysintheclub.com/.

