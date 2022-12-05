Migguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO is at Joe's Pub For Under The Radar Festival This January

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.
LatinXoxo - January 12, 15 and 17 at Under the Radar Festival 2023 at Joe's Pub - is Migguel Anggelo's nonconforming and self-accepting rallying cry: a break from "Latin Lover" clichés and his own Venezuelan father's gendered expectations. With indelible precision, weaving in and out of the audience, the artist connects past and present while unraveling the stereotypes that would otherwise constrain him. LatinXoXo was designed to immerse an audience in a highly personal story.
It is an artful collage of theater, queer comedy, physical movement, and sumptuous song selections. The musical repertoire spans decades of pop hits, his own original compositions, and the Spanish boleros that defined his youth. These performances are part of the Joe's Pub + Under the Radar: In Concert series.
January 12, 15, 17 (Running Time: 70 Minutes)
Conceived by Migguel Anggelo (Venezuela/U.S.)
Book by C. Julian Jiménez
Musical direction by Jaime Lozano
Directed by Adrian Alexander Alea
Additional credits can be found here
Performed in English and Spanish
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
'A Night with Davinia and Friends' will be a one night only event of tremendous singing and dancing as well as comedy sketches at the historic at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Thursday 8th December. The titular Davinia Pace hails from the island of Malta where her success started young as a singer where she competed in the acclaimed Eurovision song contest.
Judi Mark reminds Don't Tell Mama that Gwen Verdon was MERELY MARVELOUS.
Popular singing actor Mark William returns to The Green Room 42 on December 10th and Broadway World Cabaret is counting down the days with a video roundup of the singer who favors the art of crooning.
Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!; Hadestown; The Lucky Ones), Amber Gray (Macbeth, Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Grace McLean (Suffs, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; In The Green) and Margo Seibert (Octet, Rocky, In Transit) are scheduled to perform in a narrated concert of songs from Love The Struggle at Joe's Pub on tonight at 7 pm. The concert is currently sold out, but additional tickets may be released prior to the show.
More Hot Stories For You
INTO THE WOODS Star Katy Geraghty Joins SHITZPROBE At Asylum NYC, December 12
December 5, 2022
Katy Geraghty, who is currently in Into The Woods on Broadway as Little Red Riding Hood, is joining the cast of Shitzprobe on December 12th at 7:30pm at Asylum NYC to Improvise a Full Musical based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that doesn't exist!
Countess Luann de Lesseps to Celebrate Valentine's Day at 54 Below
December 5, 2022
54 BELOW will welcome back “The Real Housewives of New York” star Countess Luann de Lesseps to the venue where she first got her cabaret start on February 16, 17, & 18 at 7:00pm.
SUPERHEROES IN LOVE Holiday Special Comes to The Green Room 42
December 5, 2022
Green Room 42, Broadway's funkiest cabaret club located in YOTEL Times Square, presents Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar in Superheroes in Love Holiday Special on December 10th at 9:30 p.m.
Jennifer Holliday Returns to 54 Below in February as Part of the Diamond Series
December 5, 2022
Tony and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday makes her highly anticipated return to 54 Below with a show featuring Broadway love songs to celebrate Valentine’s Day week.
Amber Gray Will Make New York Solo Concert Debut Next Year
December 5, 2022
Amber Gray, known for Broadway’s The Great Comet of 1812, Hadestown, and Sam Gold’s Macbeth, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo concert debut next year!