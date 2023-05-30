Mickey Pettit to Present EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN at 54 Below

This cabaret will feature some of Ethel's most well-known songs, and some hidden gems, such as "Before The Parade Passes By," "I Got Lost In His Arms," and more.

Mickey Pettit will present EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM Ethel Merman on June 27, 2023 at 54 Below.

Everything I Need to Know I Learned From Ethel Merman is an autobiographical cabaret about growing up gay in a Pentecostal household in the Bible Belt where Mickey's only saviors were community theater, an old record player, and the vinyl recordings of Broadway's greatest diva! Through her commanding voice, Mickey learned about life, love, and letting go. This cabaret will feature some of Ethel's most well-known songs, and some hidden gems, such as "Before The Parade Passes By," "I Got Lost In His Arms," and "Sam and Delilah." It just goes to show that not only does it get better, it gets fabulous too! Come celebrate Pride with this joyous show which won the Patron's Pick Award at the Orlando International Fringe Festival.

US tour to follow the New York premiere. See below for ticket information and to book Mickey Pettit's triumphant, beautiful, celebratory cabaret extravaganza!

Performance Details: 

Written by/Starring Mickey Pettit

Music Direction and Arrangement by Tracy Stark

Directed by K. Zeigler

Vocal Coaching by Amanda Hudson Giese

Ticket Information

Purchase Online

Click Here

General Admission: $30-40

VIP: $50

$25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Additional $6 fee if purchased at venue

US Tour Booking Information

K. Zeigler or Mickey Pettit

themermanshow@gmail.com




