Michael Valenti's LOVESONG is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present a one night only production of Michael Valenti's Lovesong on Tuesday, February 11th, at 9:30PM. Enjoy this romantic and tuneful musical as a special pre-Valentine's Day treat!

In 1972, composer Michael Valenti (Oh, Brother!, Blood Red Roses) had the idea to set poetry from such diverse sources as Dorothy Parker and Sir Walter Raleigh in an original song cycle that asked the question - what is love? By following the lives of four people through young love and courtship, marriage, love gone wrong, and even love after death, that question is answered. Lovesong became his first hit show, with long runs in Toronto and New York. Now come see a version updated by the composer himself for 2019 that asks the same question in an ever more complicated world. Come see this lush, lyrical, and funny musical and understand why Billboard called it "Sparkling, witty and original."

Produced and directed by Mark Falconer, with musical direction by Will Buck (Oh, Brother! and Doonesbury at Feinstein's/54 Below), Lovesong also features Rachel Rhodes-Devey (Carousel at Lincoln Center, Most Happy Fella at Encores, South Pacific National Tour), Gina Naomi Baez ((She's Gotta Have It, Triple Threat, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Women On Fire), Quentin Garzón (Regional: The Wild Party, Jesus Christ Superstar), and Forest VanDyke (New Writers Series at Lincoln Center, Cadaver Synod and Bread and Roses at Playwrights Horizons).

54 Sings Lovesong plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, July 2. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

