Michael Rider Brings 'This 'Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queen' to Chelsea Table and Stage

Singer, performer, coach, and voice teacher Michael Rider brings his journey from a dairy farm in Pennsylvania to the metropolis of NYC through stories and songs during his NYC cabaret debut in THIS ‘OL HOUSE: STORIES OF A CITY BEAR, COUNTRY QUEEN.



Michael Rider is a NYC based performer, coach and voice teacher who hails from his family farm in Central Pennsylvania. “This ‘Ol House: Stories of a City Bear, Country Queens” is a collection of songs and stories that take you on a journey of discovery from an awkward, out-of-place gay boy in the country to an out, openly fabulous queen in New York City. The show will feature country/rock songs of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Broadway classics and titles from the American Songbook. Michael is making his official NYC cabaret debut under the direction of Lina Koutrakis and musical direction by Tracy Stark. He will be accompanied by Skip Ward on Bass, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, and David Silliman on drums.

Michael Rider is a voice teacher, coach, performer and music director with a specialty in music theater and cabaret techniques and the development of the music theater / CCM voice. He has been teaching in his private studio in NYC for nearly 15 years. He runs Your Broadway Voice (YourBroadwayVoice.com) and the Michael Rider Voice Studio (MichaelRiderVoice.com) in NYC. His students regularly appear on and off Broadway, in regional theaters around the country, and in national and international tours.

Michael’s work focuses on professional performers and the emerging professional, helping to bridge the gap from the collegiate music theater programs to the wider world of theater production. He also works with non-binary and trans performers, helping them to find their true voices as they navigate the current landscape of the rapidly changing music theater world. Michael also has extensive experience working with actors who are primarily dancers, helping them find ways to combine the physical requirements of dancing and the vocal demands of diverse shows. He also works with the students on their physical development, whether in the gym or dance studio, to develop strategies, both physical and vocal, to become strong, well-rounded performers, able to handle all the demands of their career.

Lena -- Lina Koutrakos is a multi-awarded singer songwriter and director based in New York City. Now both an Oscar and Grammy nominated performer, she has also turned her skills and attention towards directing other solo performers and teaching performance classes all over the world. As a Director, her talented clients have garnered multiple MAC awards and continue to be awarded New York City’s Bistro awards to this day. Her “boutique” performance workshops-from the weeklong learning experience on the Greek island of Mykonos to the advanced Saturday morning workshop in New York City to her newly added specialized recording workshops -she continues to share her expertise and passion for the art of being solo in the spotlight with many other singers.

Tracy Stark – Pianist/Music Director/ Arranger/Bandleader/Singer-Songwriter, Tracy Stark is a 15-Time MAC Award winner, in the categories of Music Director, Piano Entertainer, and 2X Song of the Year. She is also a Bistro Award winner for Music Direction, a Broadway World winner for Music Direction, and has won Cabaret Hotline’s Songwriter of the Year Award.

Tracy has worked with Sarah Dash (Labelle), Lesley Gore, Phoebe Snow, Karen Black (2 Golden Globe, Academy Award Nominee), Nona Hendryx (Labelle), Randy Jones (Village People), Barb Jungr, Brenda Braxton(Tony Nominee), Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Eric Millegan (Bones), Tonya Pinkins(Tony Winner), Nathan Lee Graham (Grammy Winner), Alice Ripley (Tony Winner), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and hundreds of other rock, jazz, and broadway vocalists.

She has conducted, played, and sung in the world’s finest halls, in addition to the tackiest bars all over the world. She has played/conducted on numerous television shows, including The Today Show. She has 3 CD’s of original music in her catalogue, and her songs are included on at least 20 different compilations, and have been winning accolades in songwriting competitions for the past 2 decades.

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine and cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the work featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice.