Michael Mott Releases New Single 'The Impossible' Featuring Matt Bloyd

NYC songwriter, Michael Mott, drops his latest single, "The Impossible," featuring vocals by Los Angeles-based singer and star of FOX's The Four, Matt Bloyd.

With a central focus on Bloyd's rich vocal abilities and Mott's uplifting lyrics and piano accompaniment, "The Impossible" is an inspirational modern anthem, sure to unite universal audiences. The songs is co-produced by Mott and Rich Matthew (Abandoned Heart). All are welcome to join Mott and Bloyd for a digital listening party on Friday, November 1st at 6 pm EST via Mott's Instagram: @michael_mott.

Matt Bloyd started his career delivering throwback pop influenced by '80s ballads, '90s R&B, and gospel-soul, creating a sound similar to OneRepublic or Charlie Puth. In addition to collaborations with Postmodern Jukebox, Bloyd has released a number of covers on YouTube. Often singing with his friends, he crafted stirring renditions of songs from the likes of ZAYN, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Adele, and the Weeknd. He has since released several studio albums, available everywhere digital music is sold. Bloyd is set to appear in Michael Mott's upcoming New York City concert, Michael Mott & Friends, on December 1 at 7 pm at Feinstein's/ 54 Below in NYC.



Speaking on his experience of working with Bloyd, Mott said "My friend Scott Alan connected us on a Friday night at around 10:30 pm. He looped us all into a group text, saying'Matt is in town, go back magic together and do me proud.' I had been sitting on this song for awhile, waiting to find the perfect vocalist, and when I heard Matt's voice, I knew he was the one. I sent him the song that night and the next morning at 11 am, we were in the studio and the rest is history."

Bloyd added, "Michael's music moves me just like good theater moves me. It's special. The second he sent me "The Impossible", I knew I had to get my vocal chords around it! I am so excited for the world to finally hear what we created!"



Michael Mott's debut album Where the Sky Ends brought together 12 tracks of the songwriter's original theatre, jazz, and pop music, performed by such Broadway performers as Zachary Levi, Justin Guarini, Jeremy Jordan, Sierra Boggess, Laura Osnes, Orfeh and Ben Fankhauser. His second studio album Abandoned Heart, has a top 40 theatre/ pop approach and is performed by Broadway stars Jenna Ushkowitz, Andy Mientus, Jennifer Damiano, Brian Justin Crum, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Loren Allred, Natalie Weiss, Crystal Monee Hall and Shayna Steele. Both albums are distributed by Grammy Award Winning label, Broadway Records.

"The Impossible" is released and distributed through Motta Music and is available everywhere streaming music is available. Purchase on iTunes | Stream on Spotify. Visit MichaelMott.net for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories