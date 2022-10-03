Michael Mott & Friends Second Annual Holiday Show Returns To The Green Room 42

NYC singer/ songwriter/ composer/ lyricist, Michael Mott, (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy, Where The Sky Ends) returns to The Green Room 42 in New York City on Saturday, December 3rd at 7 pm for his second annual Holiday show. Joined by his five-piece band, Mott will present an evening of original and traditional Holiday material as well as fan favorites from his impressive catalogue.

Referred to as "a truly special songwriter" by Broadway World, Mott will be joined by some of the best vocalists from Broadway and television who will be announced at a later date.

Ring in the Holidays with this joyous, heartwarming evening of Holiday favorites as well as original lush melodies and rich lyrics from one of this generation's best up and coming theatrical songwriters.

Michael Mott & Friends plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200574®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthegreenroom42.venuetix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by calling (646) 707-2990 or emailing tickets@thegreenroom42.com. In-person plus livestream ticket options are available.