Michael Garin and Mardie Millit Return to the West Bank Café and Roxy Hotel

The "silly, sassy, sexy" (Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld) husband-and-wife piano/vocal duo Michael Garin and Mardie Millit return to the West Bank Café this weekend for their post-Labor Day September shows, September 12 and 19 from 8:00-10:00 p.m., bringing their signature cocktail of musical virtuosity and goofy charm to Theatre Row.

As featured in the New York Times Fall 2020 Cabaret Preview, Michael Garin and Mardie Millit were the first performers to take up residence at the venerable 42nd Street restaurant/venue after lockdown, helping to keep the doors open with live music in a hybrid indoor/outdoor performance space. They have become a mainstay of the West Bank's entertainment roster, joining the renaissance of the Theatre District that is continuing throughout 2021. For out-of-towners or those still iffy about indoor performance, the first hour will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/mardie.millit.

West Bank Café

407 W. 42nd St.

No cover or minimum

Reservations: www.resy.com or 212-695-6909

And all month, every month:

Tuesday-Saturday, 6:00-8:00 p.m.: Michael Garin plays Sunset Cocktails at the Roxy Bar. Michael is entering his 5th year as House Pianist at the Roxy Hotel's sprawling lobby bar and lounge, serving up solo piano versions of things you never thought you'd hear on a piano. (The sextet from Lucia di Lammermoor? A mashup of Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" and a song from Oklahoma? Yeah. He plays those.) For the out-of-town or indoor-dining-shy, Wednesdays and Fridays Michael streams live on his Facebook page from 6:00-7:00 p.m.: www.facebook.com/michael.garin.18343.

The Roxy Hotel

2 Avenue of the Americas (at White & Church)

No cover or minimum

Reservations: www.resy.com or 212-519-6661

Michael Garin is a Drama Desk Award-winning composer/lyricist/performer (for Song of Singapore) who has made a living entertaining New Yorkers, playing piano and singing at the Monkey Bar, the Rainbow Room, the VIP room at Limelight, and the Williamstown Theater Festival, to name a few. Mardie Millit has a degree in opera and spent many years doing classic musicals in regional theatres around the country. They have been performing together since 2005 - most notably their late Sunday nights at the legendary Elaine's, from 2008 until its closing in 2011. They have brought their unique blend of talent and wit to numerous Manhattan clubs, delivering a wildly eclectic repertoire that veers from Cole Porter to Porter Waggoner, from Elvis Presley to Elvis Costello, and from Sondheim to Mozart to Oum Kalthoum.

Michael is currently the house pianist at the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, where he plays his renowned musical mashups every Tuesday through Saturday. Mardie's popular Live from Lockdown! streaming series (with Michael at the piano) was nominated for a 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Mardie is preparing to appear as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd with Dream Productions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in 2022. Michael and Mardie have been married since 2012 and live in Harlem. They are also currently collaborating on a new musical, Mary Astor's Purple Diary, based on the book of the same name by Ed Sorel. Read more about them at www.michaelandmardie.com.