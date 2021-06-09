Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MetropolitanZoom to Present Nicole Spano

Enough of the serious stuff! Nicole's feel-good show is all about stories and songs to entertain and delight.

Jun. 9, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom will present NICOLE SPANO in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Laugh It Off!

Enough of the serious stuff! Nicole's feel-good show is all about stories and songs to entertain, delight and hopefully laugh-out-loud from the comfort of your own home! Join us for a fun evening of musical numbers from a spectrum of music genres as Nicole tells too-crazy-to-be-true life tales and shares anecdotes about her not-so-gentle Nana. Directed by Lennie Watts with Musical Direction by Brian Walters.

For more information: https://metropolitanzoom.com/


