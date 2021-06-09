MetropolitanZoom Presents NIKI LUPARELLI - CHAMPAGNE CHAOS

MetropolitanZoom presentsNIKI LUPARELLI ~ Champagne Chaos 7-8:45 PM EST in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Niki Luparelli channels the gods of chaos. Ageless, fearless, and possessing a utility liver, she will lull you with her classically trained, artfully abused chocolate voice and then sucker punch you with her witty patter. A long time comedian who has appeared in the Santa Monica Westside Comedy Festival, the Women in Comedy Festival, hosts the Boston Comedy Festival semi finals yearly, and won NYC's ladies of laughter, Niki isn't just a set of enormous...pipes. She's known for her Bowie, Stevie Nicks, and Haunted Speakeasy events and as one of the judges on Boston Drag Gauntlet.

https://metropolitanzoom.com/