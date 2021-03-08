Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MetropolitanZoom Presents Carrie Jackson Performing The Great American Songbook

Jackson will perform the music of "Duke" Ellington, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton, Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, and more!

Mar. 8, 2021  

MetropolitanZoom presents Carrie Jackson in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Ms. Jackson is a New York/New Jersey... based jazz vocal stylist and is available worldwide for festivals, clubs, concert tours, and clinics... as a soloist, or with her Jazzin' All-Star Band.

Carrie is considered one of the most consistently interesting singers in the metropolitan area and is one of the top jazz artist's around today providing for classical performances in jazz favorites, soulful sultry pop, blues, and poignant mellow gospel. She combines jazz originals, standards, pop/blues tunes, and open improvisation in an adventurous, genre-bending style that's inspirational and original; a singer with a Sound!

Carrie Jackson & Her Jazzin' All-Star Ensemble swing and perform the music of "Duke" Ellington, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton, Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, and musical selections songs from the Great American Song Book.


