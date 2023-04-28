Meg Flather's Award Winning HOLD ON TIGHT Will Play Don't Tell Mama May 14th

MULTIPLE MAC & BISTRO AWARD-WINNER Meg Flather

Brings United Solo "Best Storytelling Show"

Hold On Tight . . . a love story

to Don't Tell Mama, May 14th, 2023 at 4 PM

In the early 1990s Meg Flather became a volunteer at Saint Vincent's Hospital's Supportive Care Program after another "beautiful boy" her age died of AIDS. On Meg's first day of training, Sister Pat said to The New Group of volunteers, "You all think you are here for the client we will assign you to visit. But you are also here because down the line in your personal lives, you will be called upon to care for a loved one." Fast forward 10 years, Meg was her father Roger's full-time caregiver during the nine months he battled cancer. After Meg's father passed away, her mother, Becky, faced dementia which took the mother/daughter dynamic to an altogether different level. Meg's frank, moving, and frequently amusing show, Hold On Tight, shares the ups and downs of a caregiver's journey through monologues and original songs. It demonstrates the need to "hold on tight" to the moments we have with our loved ones, and it suggests that final partings don't have to be so terribly sad.

BroadwayWorld.com reviewer, Stephen Mosher wrote that the show, "... ranks as the best production this writer has ever seen at United Solo."

WomanAroundTown reviewer, Alex Cohen wrote, "Eloquently expressed, sympathetically acted, and beautifully sung (original songs) . . . an utterly lovely piece."

CabaretScenes reviewer, Bart Greenberg wrote, "For Flather, this show was a triumph."

Meg Flather is a two-time Bistro Award winner and a four-time Manhattan Association of Cabaret and Clubs (MAC) Award winner who won the 2021 BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Award for Best Song. Meg received a 2022 Major Female Artist MAC Award nomination and Best Show BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Award nomination for her work in her critically acclaimed show, Rodgers & Hammerstein TODAY. (Meg performed a selection from the show at the 2022 Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center in NYC.) Meg has released eight CDs of her original music and has authored two books: Home Shopping Diva. . . Lessons, Lyrics and Lipstick and Hold On Tight . . . a love story. Meg's one-woman musical based on the book, Hold On Tight, won the award for Best Storytelling Show at United Solo Theatre Festival and was nominated for the 2023 Special Production MAC Award.

Hold On Tight . . . a love story starring Meg Flather • Directed by Lennie Watts • Musically Directed by Tracy Stark • May 14th at 4 pm at Don't Tell Mama • 343 West 46th Street, NYC • (212) 757-0788 • $20 Cover, $15 for MAC Members, Two-Drink/$20 Minimum (Cash Only) For reservations visit the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.