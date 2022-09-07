Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZ

Off the Charts is a celebration of Bartz's love of the Great American Songbook.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Matha Bartz to Make The Green Room 42 Debut With OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZ

Vocalist Martha Bartz will make her New York City Green Room 42 debut with Off the Charts on Friday, September 30, playing again on Friday, October 21; both shows are at 7 PM. Dr. Mory Ortman is music director and the multi-award winning Jeff Harnar is Bartz's director.

Off the Charts is a celebration of Bartz's love of the Great American Songbook. The singer takes audiences on a musical romp through Broadway standards, plus a few surprises along the way, including new arrangements by a host of of New York's finest-Christopher Denny, Alex Rybeck, Sean Gough and more. The set spans from Gershwin to Gwon, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh, Joe Iconis, John Bucchino and others.

Bartz is an accomplished and versatile vocalist performing regularly as a contemporary cabaret performer, classical concert soloist, recitalist, professional choral artist,and opera principal. She has performed as a guest artist at many major venues, including Carnegie Hall, to which she recently returned.

More information and tickets can be found here.

The Green Room 42 is located in the YOTEL, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY


