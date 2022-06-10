Mason Alexander Park to Present Pride Edition of THE PANSY CRAZE at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Mason Alexander Park for a special Pride edition of their solo show "The Pansy Craze" on Sunday, June 26 at 9:30 PM. The current star of the NBC's hotly-anticipated "Quantum Leap" sequel series, as well as Netflix adaptations of Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" and the groundbreaking anime "Cowboy Bebop," Park is bringing "The Pansy Craze" back after post-pandemic sold-out performances. Tickets are $20-50, in addition to a service charge. A livestream option is available for $19. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

"The Pansy Craze" is a musical romp through the history of trans/gender non-conformity on stage, beginning with the rarely discussed pansy performers of the 1930's. If Mister Rogers led a TED Talk about the binarchy and gender performance, complete with songs and fake eyelashes, this would be it. The evening features songs from the height of the pansy and drag scene of the 1920's and glam rockers like Bowie, Lou Reed, and T-Rex, to songs from the musical theatre cannon that pushed the boundaries of gender play like The Rocky Horror Show, Hedwig, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. The night will be a raucous way to end your NYC Pride weekend plans, directed by Hunter Bird and including members from the Hedwig National Tour band, featuring some killer special guests like Hedwig songwriter Stephen Trask and Encanto's Jessica Darrow.

According to BroadwayWorld, "Whether singing alone, performing with their glittery guest stars, reciting queer history, or just standing in the solo spot talking to the audience, or their partner (via Facetime), Mason Alexander Park is a person to be loved. There are those people who were born to be loved and those artists who were born to be stars, and Mason Alexander Park is both."



Mason Alexander Park is a nonbinary film/TV and stage actor best known for playing "Hedwig" on the first Broadway national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Mason can be seen playing "Gren" in the Netflix live action adaptation of the hit anime "Cowboy Bebop," Desire in Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman," and Ian in NBC's new "Quantum Leap." Other favorite credits "Emcee" in Cabaret (Helen Hayes Award Winner), "Charlotte Von Mahlsdorf" in a reimagined I Am My Own Wife (Long Wharf Theatre), "Dr. Frank-N-Furter" in The Rocky Horror Show (Bucks County Playhouse), "Man in Chair" in The Drowsy Chaperone (Pittsburgh Playhouse) and "Miss Andrew" in Disney's Mary Poppins (Pittsburgh CLO). They were honored at the Kennedy Center as the 2013 Presidential Scholar in the Arts for Musical Theatre (documented in PBS's "Becoming an Artist"). Other TV/film include include: "Amazon's Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina," the PBS reality series "Broadway or Bust," Nickelodeon's "iCarly," "Bucket" and "Skinner's Epic Adventures," and Before You Know It, which premiered at Sundance this year. www.masonalexanderpark.com

