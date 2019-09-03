Martha Lorin Returns To Don't Tell Mama With IT FEELS LIKE AUTUMN

Jazz vocalist Martha Lorin returns to Don't Tell Mama on Sunday, September 8 at 7 PM with It Feels Like Autumn, an all-new show of standards and original songs, with Dave DeMotta on piano and Bill Moring on bass.

Martha Lorin was raised to be a singer and has pursued a career in jazz as a singer/lyricist/songwriter ever since. She followed her grandmother and mother, Sarah and Margaret Dalton, into this profession with such passion that her career took off. Martha's singing debut was at San Francisco's' Hungry I. Her career gained speed and she received a reputation for working with the best jazz musicians in the business. In 1980, she met pianist/composer Frank Collette and began collaboration as lyricist that resulted in several Billboard Award nominated songs.

She has performed throughout the US, Asia and Europe. Lorin's singing appearances include: Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, The Iridium Jazz Club, Hotel Kitano, the South Bend Jazz Festival, Trio's Jazz Club, Pearl's, Feinstein's at the Regency, Judy's, 88's, Metropolitan Room, Green Mill, Catch 35, Bailiwick Theater, Milford Theater, The Gardenia. In Europe, Martha worked in clubs from Denmark and Switzerland, in Asia: from Manila to the Philippines.

Her recordings include "A Celebration of Ella," featuring the late great pianist, Paul Smith and "Come Walk With Me," featuring saxophonist Von Freeman and violinist Johnny Frigo, percussionist Leon Joyce, bassist Eddie DeHass and bassist Larry Grey. "Blues Over Broadway" is her collaboration with the pianist/arranger, Russ Kassoff, featuring bassist Larry Gray, percussionist Leon Joyce and guitarist Curtis Robinson

Music charge is $20 ($15 for MAC members) with a two-drink minimum-cash only.

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street, NYC. 212-757-0788 www.don'ttellmamanyc.com





