Mark Arthur Miller's Tribute To Motown Hit Writer Ron Miller Comes To The Cutting Room

Mark Arthur Miller, actor/singer/songwriter and son of the late Motown hit songwriter, Ron Miller, brings his wildly popular show, Soul Searching to New York City for the very first time. The time and place: Oct.17th at 8pm at The Cutting Room, the funky-elegant club that builds on a decade of history presenting top performers including John Mayer, Lady Gaga, Sting, Sheryl Crow and David Bowie, to name only a few. You can purchase your tickets for Soul Searching at: https://tinyurl.com/y2astwpb. The Cutting Room is at 44 East 32nd Street between Park Avenue So. and Madison.

The raucous, sexy and funny Soul Searching has played multiple times in Los Angeles to sold-out houses at the legendary Catalina Jazz. It includes original music by Mark Arthur Miller, along with familiar soul favorites, many penned by Ron Miller, who composed "For Once in My Life," "Touch Me In The Morning," "Heaven Help Us All" and a string of other major Motown hits. The smoking hot octet backing Mark will include his co-producer and co-arranger, keyboard player/vocalist Peter Smith, leader of the band.

Growing up in Chicago with his sister, mother and grandparents - the only white family in a neighborhood that had experienced "white flight" - and estranged from his dad, Mark had a visceral connection to soul music he couldn't explain - until he heard Stevie Wonder's 1968 single "For Once in My Life" one day and realized it was Ron Miller's song. Less than three hundred miles away in Detroit, the elder Miller was the sole white songwriter at Motown, writing the kind of music Mark describes as "my DNA." In the 1970's, the Miller teenagers re-connected with their father and moved with him to Los Angeles when Motown relocated their headquarters. Mark has been singing since 1994, performing in local L.A. clubs including the famed Hollywood Cinegrill. He has more or less made his home at the legendary Catalina Jazz for the last few years. Ron Miller, who passed away in 2007, was often in Mark's audiences before he died.



"I love music, period," says Mark. "I started out singing jazz, and I love Sondheim and rock and pop. But I had to admit that after awhile I was turning every single arrangement into Rhythm & Blues. That is my heart."



In 2017, Mark self-released his debut CD, Soul Searching. The recording is played on worldwide radio.

The Cutting Room: Created by original owner Steve Walter (Berklee Alumnus) and co-owner Chris Noth (Sex and the City, Law & Order, The Good Wife), the Cutting Room continues the tradition of extraordinary performances and special moments, with a fresh new take on what a rock club & lounge should feel like. Great food and cocktails, too.





