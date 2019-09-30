Celebrated New York stage actor and stand-up comedian Mario Cantone returns to Café Carlyle, October 22 - 26. He gained critical acclaim with his Tony-nominated one-man show Laugh Whore, from its appearance at the Cort Theatre on Broadway to the Showtime special. The previous theatre season saw Cantone starring in the Tony-winning Assassins by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman. Both hit shows were directed by four-time Tony-winner Joe Mantello. An accomplished stage actor, Cantone has appeared on Broadway in the role of "Buzz" in Terrence McNally's award-winning dramatic comedy, Love! Valor! Compassion! and "Stephano" in Shakespeare's The Tempest at The Public Theater. Mario Cantone starred in the 2007 release of Sony's animated film, Surf's Up, and appeared in the hilarious film The Aristocrats. On television, Cantone can currently be seen as "Anthony," Charlotte's wedding-planner-with-attitude, now that HBO's Sex and the City is in syndication on TBS, E! and many other stations, as well as the Sex and the City movie franchise.

On Comedy Central, Cantone's performances have been featured on The USO Comedy Tour, Chappelle's Show, and various other network specials. Cantone has performed his irreverent stand-up comedy at a wide range of venues, including Carnegie Hall, where he warmed up jazz great Shirley Bassey, to performances at Atlantic City's Borgata and Atlantic Club, headlining at Gotham Comedy and Caroline's on Broadway. Over the years, his routines have included musical parodies of Judy Garland, Jim Morrison, Peggy Lee, Bruce Springsteen and Liza Minnelli. Cantone got his start hosting the local New York children's show Steampipe Alley, where the comic slipped in sly pop culture innuendo that adults could enjoy. His other television credits include appearances on Late Night with David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon, Oprah, Martha, The Today Show, and throughout its extensive run, multiple appearances on ABC's The View.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $95 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $145. Weekend pricing begins at $115 per person / Bar Seating: $95 / Premium Seating: $165. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Follow Café Carlyle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit Café Carlyle's official web site for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You