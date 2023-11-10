Marilyn Maye, John Lloyd Young and More To Take The Stage At 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

MARILYN MAYE

NOVEMBER 13 & 14 AT 7PM

The performance on November 14 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Following 10 sold-out shows that celebrated her 95th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her most recent run at 54 Below was critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling the evening “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$105-$115 cover charge ($117-$128 with fees). $160-$170 premium seating ($176.50-$186.5 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN FEAT. TALIA SUSKAUER, JORDAN DOBSON, & MORE!

NOVEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles—whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been — is just that chance for all to embody those “roles come true,” and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Kelly Lester, Jordan Dobson, Jared Goldsmith, Kyle Taylor Parker, Robbie Rozelle, Nora Schell, Cassidy Stoner, and Talia Suskauer.

Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber.

Musical direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge ($62 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SWEET CHARITIES NYC PRESENTS BROADWAY RIFFS & RUNS

NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Sweet Charities NYC – a local organization that focuses on highlighting amazing charities and groups in the NYC area focusing on the BIPOC, AAPI, and LGBTQ+ communities – along with an amazing ensemble of performers, are proud to present their celebration of Broadway's Best Runs and Riffs to 54 Below! Directed by David Drew Herndon and produced by Herndon and Nate Garner, Broadway Runs is a night of charity and a joyous celebration of Broadway's insurmountable capabilities. Featuring music from composer-lyricists from Stephen Sondheim to Lin-Manuel Miranda, come and see a night of vocal gymnastics lending toward a spectacular show as well as the opportunity to see some of NYC's rising stars!

Music direction by Asher Denburg.

Featuring Mario Águila, Alondra B. Olmo Barlucea, Jamir Brown, Alyssa Cassese, Sarah Daigle, Abdu Garmazi, Chris King, Katie Sacks, Sabrina Santana, Frank Sullivan, Jessica Toledo, and more stars to be announced!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Black and Missing Foundation and Rainbow Railroad.

$40 cover charge ($62 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY

NOVEMBER 15-18 AT 7PM

The performance on Nov 18 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“John Lloyd Young has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.— The New York Times

In John Lloyd Young's Broadway, the award-winning actor brings a fresh, newly-updated set of spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers to Broadway's Living Room, 54 Below. Young sings classics from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Bye, Bye, Birdie, Les Misérables, and more, along with beloved songs by legendary Broadway songwriters including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Kander and Ebb.

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy Award-winning star of the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys as well as Clint Eastwood's Warner Bros. movie adaptation. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award.

$80-$90 cover charge ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). $145-$150 premium seating ($161-$166.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MIA CHERISE HALL: THE MUSIC IN MY BRAIN

NOVEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Mia Cherise Hall (Spring Awakening at Northern Stage) is a singular talent with a beautiful brain and a voice that can warm any room. After making a home at 54 Below as a singer bringing down the house in several group shows (Work in Progress, 54 Sings TikTok, Catching Fireflies), Mia is stepping out as a solo artist in The Music in My Brain. Join us as Mia shows you how she experiences music as a neurodivergent person and shares her favorites that keep the wheels of her mind spinning. Produced by Vaibu Mohan.

Music direction by Canaan Harris.

Featuring Haile Ferrier, Marcus McGee, and Moana Poyer.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANDREW ZACHARY COHEN: THAT'S HOW IT GOES

NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

“Like Momma Rose on speed.” – Steven Silverstein, composer, MD, and AMDA faculty.

Following his inaugural cabaret and performance debut right here at 54 Below with the acclaimed and encored Don't Ask the Lady, Andrew Zachary Cohen brings his singular talents back to our stage with That's How it Goes. We can't foresee what's going to happen, but we can learn to take it in stride as so many great Broadway characters have. Navigating the stiff headwinds and recurring heartbreaks of a life in the theatre, Andrew explores how many of the earliest—but also some of the most contemporary—composers and lyricists guide the way to moving forward while singing a little ditty in the city. You'll hear tunes from Jule Styne, Jerry Herman, Frank Wildhorn, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lerner & Loewe, a musical that just opened on Broadway in 2021, and more!

With special guest Brian Moore Johnson.

Directed by two-time MAC winner Billy Recce.

Music directed by Dan Pardo.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BEN CAPLAN SINGS BEN CAPLAN

NOVEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After many years and dozens of concerts sitting behind the piano, Ben Caplan will finally be taking center stage at 54 Below in Ben Caplan Sings Ben Caplan! A multi-hyphenate writer, actor, music director, and producer of some of 54 Below's most popular shows, join Ben as he performs his music in his solo show debut. From past concerts to current projects to never-before-heard material, Ben will be serving up an eclectic collection of his songs with hilarious and heartfelt stories to boot. So get your tickets today and come join Ben for his most personal concert to date.

Produced and directed by Fergie L. Philippe (Camelot, Hamilton).

Featuring Erin Clemente and Ana Portal.

Follow Ben on Instagram and TikTok @mrbencaplan

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES FRANK SINATRA! FEAT. JOHN EASTERLIN & MORE

NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra – The Second Century – A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like “One For My Baby,” “Chicago,” “My Way,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Producer, writer, director, & host: Scott Siegel.

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Alex Getlin, Jared Goodwin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Chelsea Hooker, Ryan Knowles, and Michael Winther.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JASMINE FORSBERG

NOVEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Forsberg is a standout among standouts, her arena-filling voice pole-vaulting through melismata…” –San Francisco Chronicle

Jasmine Forsberg, upcoming star of Six on Broadway, also known for Broadway's Here Lies Love and the national tour of Six, makes her 54 Below solo concert debut in Music That Made Me. Recounting special moments from her blossoming career, Jasmine takes the audience on a tour of the songs and shows that have shaped her artistic journey. Featuring music from Six, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, as well as her original songs, Jasmine creates a lively and personal evening while sharing the mic with some of her Six sisters and songwriting collaborators.

Featuring Olivia Donalson, Storm Lever, and Sofie Zamchick.

With direction by Joseph Frederick Allen and music direction by Luke Williams, this is a solo debut you do not want to miss! Updates can be found at @Jasmine_Forsberg

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

