Marieann Meringolo Residency Extends at Chelsea Table and Stage

After a very successful 3 month residency in March, April & May, 2023 at Chelsea Table + Stage, Marieann Meringolo will extend her monthly residency through August, 2023. Just before Ms. Meringolo made Chelsea Table + Stage her NYC home, she was on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond. She will continue presenting a slightly different show each night at the venue. The dates are Thursday, June 22 at 7PM, Thursday, July 27 at 7PM, and Thursday, August 17 at 7PM.

Joining Marieann for the performances will be special guest stars from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds...

June 22 - Alton Fitzgerald White (Lion King, Ragtime)

July 27 - Karen Mason (Mamma Mia, Sunset Boulevard)

August 17 - Karen Oberlin (International Cabaret Star)

Marieann Meringolo in "A LOT OF LIVIN TO DO!" features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to Pop and Original Works.

"It's been so much fun creating three different shows for three different nights, celebrating my fa- vorite songs that I have been fortunate to sing across the country and around the world," says Meringolo. "Audiences can also expect special guests as well as songs I have never sung publicly. Now more than ever we need to all be celebrating the "fun" that can be had in life - and I promise that each of these three shows will continue to be filled with fun, laughs, and good-times!" Find out why fans keep coming back (multiple times) and learn what all the excitement is about!

Marieann Meringolo will be joined by Doyle Newmyer (Musical Director) on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums. Award-winning Director Will Nunziata directs.

Musical Director - Doyle Newmyer

Bass - Boots Maleson

Drums - Brian Woodruff

Directed by Will Nunziata

Marieann Meringolo in "A LOT OF LIVIN' TO DO!" plays Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W. 26th Street New York, NY 10001 on Thursdays, June 22, July 27 and August 17, 2023. Show time 7:00pm. There is a $20-$50 cover charge. A two (2) item minimum is required for each ticket holder. $19 Livestream ticket available. Tickets and information are available at: Click Here

BEHIND THE ACT

Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called "One of the circuit's most powerful singers" and Time Out New York claimed, "If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo." She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a BackStage Bistro Award-Winner for "Outstanding Vocalist." BWW also had a say in nominating Marieann's Alan Marilyn Bergman show "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow" presented at 54 Below for Best Tribute Show. And, noted by The Wall Street Journal, "If you don't do it brilliantly it isn't worth doing at all...Ms. Meringolo's powerhouse interpretation makes full use of the dramatic Bergman lyric." She's had the honor of being inducted into New York famed Friars Club. She has received rave reviews for her newest album, released on the BluJazz label, "Between Yesterday and Tomorrow: The Songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman" New York music critic, Will Friedwald notes, "The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better and more ideal world." Marieann's recordings are available on all digital outlets worldwide.

