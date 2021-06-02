Maria Wirries Brings Solo Show to Feinstein's/54 Below This July

Broadway Actress and Song Writer Maria Wirries, a southern, witchy, hippy, immigrant, activist, black, queer, girl shares a night of original songs and covers that incapsulate her as a human and artist.

Featuring songs off of her debut album, Just Keep Singing, and a kick-ass band of musicians including her partner and producer, Matt SanGiovanni.

Other musicians include drummer Ryan McCausland (Dear Evan Hansen & Dirty Dancing), bassist Debbie Tjong (Wrong Man, We're Gonna Die, Rags Parkland), pianist Emily Marshall (Be More Chill, Ratatousical), and guitarist John Barry (Emojiland).

Find tickets and more information at https://54below.com/.