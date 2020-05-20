Maggie McDowell, Brian Childers, Seth Bisen-Hersh And More Set For #NoFIlters Virtual Concert

On Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 8pm, the #NOFILTERS theatrical performance benefit team will be organizing a concert for families during COVID-19. This event will be livestreamed on Facebook @PaulHanegan and on YouTube www.youtube.com/paulhanegan.

Featuring Broadway and off-Broadway performers and other guests around the country performing songs for the whole family to enjoy and sing along with at home during this trying time. This concert will be benefitting an amazing organization - Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C. - that is focused on Strengthening Families during COVID-19. Children's National Hospital has set a goal to help kids Grow up Stronger. Being a parent is hard, and being a parent right now is even more challenging as we learn to manage this "new normal."

The List of the participating artists includes: Maggie McDowell (Broadway's Kinky Boots and Disaster), Brian Childers (Helen Hayes Award Winner for Danny and Sylvia), Seth Bisen-Hersh (Composer: Off Broadway's Love Quirks), Nora Lyn Kennedy, Cassie Blanchette, Kandace Cummings, Amy Jo Carpenter, Paul Hanegan.

100% of all funds raised from this event are going to be directed to the Child and Adolescent Protection Center at Children's National. This center is focusing on providing resources to families during this time.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2860422217344487

DONATE LINK:

https://childrensnational.donordrive.com/campaign/CAPC

