MY UNORTHODOX LIFE's Robert Brotherton to Perform at 54 Below Tomorrow Night

Robert Brotherton, break-out funnyman of the hit Netflix reality show, "My Unorthodox Life," is set to make his 54 Below debut performing a hilarious, holiday-inspired, cabaret jubilee tomorrow, Wednesday November 30th at 7:00pm.
Jock straps and Santa hats adorn this deliciously scandalous recital packed with rib-tickling tales from the fashion closet, well-crooned Christmas classics, and a peek behind-the-scenes of "My Unorthodox Life." Don your gay apparel and join Robert in rumpus merrymaking as he bares more than just his soul in My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret.
Brotherton will perform with Raed Saade.
The Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life premieries season 2 This Friday!
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Ilene Graff in THE ILENE GRAFF HOLIDAY SHOW! on Wednesday, December 28th at 9:30 PM. Ilene and her very special guests will perform a host of holiday favorites inspired by the iconic Holiday specials of the ’60’s and ’70’s.
On Sunday, Dec 4, Normal Ave will present its ReLaunch Party at Green Room 42! Come celebrate their return with friends old and new for a night of celebration and song, as Normal Ave announces it's most exciting season yet!
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the solo concert debut of Andrea Macasaet, one of the original Broadway stars of SIX the Musical, on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM.
The Randy Andys Holiday Fete will take place on Friday, December 9 at 7 pm at the historic Triad Theater. Step back in time with The Randy Andys for a magical evening of nostalgic merriment. Singing holiday favorites with their signature postmodern twist.
