MY UNORTHODOX LIFE's Robert Brotherton to Perform at 54 Below Tomorrow Night

Robert Brotherton, break-out funnyman of the hit Netflix reality show, "My Unorthodox Life," is set to make his 54 Below debut performing a hilarious, holiday-inspired, cabaret jubilee tomorrow, Wednesday November 30th at 7:00pm.

Jock straps and Santa hats adorn this deliciously scandalous recital packed with rib-tickling tales from the fashion closet, well-crooned Christmas classics, and a peek behind-the-scenes of "My Unorthodox Life." Don your gay apparel and join Robert in rumpus merrymaking as he bares more than just his soul in My Unorthodox Christmas Cabaret.

Brotherton will perform with Raed Saade.

The Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life premieries season 2 This Friday!