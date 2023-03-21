Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY PRIME TIME Comes to The Green Room 42

Performances are Wednesday June 28, and Friday June 30 at 7pm.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Award winning author and journalist Nelson Aspen celebrates his Milestone 60th Birthday with "My Prime Time," a new cabaret show full of songs and stories from his many years as one of Entertainment's most funny and friendly insiders.

After decades on morning television, hundreds of red carpet events and thousands of 1:1 celebrity interviews, he is also a regular fixture onstage in NYC, Hollywood, London's West End, Australia and even on the high seas as part of Michael Feinstein's "54 Below at Sea" series. Now Nelson brings his unique talents back to Green Room 42 for an evening Cabaret Scenes magazine described as "both clever and charming" and making "a touching connection with both the songs and the audience." Look for special celebrity guest stars to join Nelson on stage...and you may spot a few famous faces in the audience, too.

Nelson is, after all, your 1 degree of separation from all things Showbiz! Musical Director is Gerry Dieffenbach. You may visit him at www.nelsonaspen.com and on Instagram & Twitter @nelsonaspen

"My Prime Time" Tickets start at $22. June 30 performance will be livestreamed* Reserve now! www.thegreenroom42.com




