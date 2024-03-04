MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Come to Broadway Sessions This Wek

Award-winning musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will welcome cast members from the hit Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along this Thursday, March 7th directly following their evening performance.

Merrily We Roll Along cast members scheduled to perform include Natalie Wachen, Maya Boyd, Sherz Aletaha, Amanda Rose, Morgan Kirner and more! The evening will also feature performances by vocalists Isadora Salekfard and Big Yuting.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! All after Broadway curtains come down. This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!! Shows take place twice monthly on Thursday night’s at The Green Room 42 at 10pm. Doors open at 9:15. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

All tickets are only $22 (+ processing fees). There is no minimum. Latercomers and walk in’s are welcome. Broadway Sessions is a supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.