MEDEA THE MUSICAL to be Presented At The Green Room 42 This Weekend

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the New York debut of Medea, the Musical for a special three-show engagement from Saturday, January 13 to Monday, January 15. Winner of six Bay Area Critics Circle Awards including “Best Musical,” the LA Weekly Award for “Best Musical,” and the GLAAD Media Award for “Best Theatre,” the show is a backstage musical about a gay man who falls in love with a woman even as the show they're acting in spirals out of control. Medea, the Musical is written and directed by John Fisher, produced by Jon Zimmerman, with general management by Tom D'Angora. Mason Griffin serves as music director with Maria Lagrange as assistant director.

Medea, the Musical won rave reviews for its various productions: “Bold! Outrageous! Funny! And totally unapologetic!” (San Francisco Weekly), “Riotous slapstick! A smart as it is sassy, as hip as it is hyper, and wondrously provocative in just about every sense of the word!” (San Francisco Examiner), “A dazzling display of chutzpah!” (San Francisco Bay Guardian), “Deliriously funny! The most fun you can have in a San Francisco theatre!” (Bay Area Reporter), “Manages to combine provocative thinking and exuberant theatrics!” (The Wall Street Journal), “Tastelessly amusing!” (Los Angeles Times).

The New York cast features Hunter Hope Barnett, Casey Borghesi, Dylan Charles Goike, Margaret Holscher, Mike Kinzer, James A. Pierce III, Stone Mountain, and Darius Quinston Mullens.

John Fisher's solo-show A History of World War II enjoyed an eight-month run at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row – “Best Actor” Award) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He has been honored with two Will Glickman Playwright Awards, the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, the two Cable Car Awards, the The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. John's plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat!, Queer Theory, and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and across the country. In 2021, John took up residency in NYC where he has enjoyed extended runs at Pangea, The Tank, ArtsonSite, the LGBTQ Center, and Theatre Row. www.JohnFisher.biz.

John Fisher (Writer/Director)

John Fisher's Medea the Musical, The Joy of Gay Sex, Combat!, Queer Theory, and other plays have been performed across the country. John's solo-show A History of World War II enjoyed an eight-month run at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row – Best Actor Award) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) Awards: Two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, GLAAD Media Award, Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage WestGarland Award, seven Critics' Circle Awards, the Los Angeles Weekly Award, among others. John's plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Schoenberg, and There's Something About Marriage. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and many other cities. In 2021, John took up residency in NYC where he has enjoyed extended runs at Pangea NYC, The Tank NYC, ArtsonSite, the LGBTQ Center, and Theatre Row. www.JohnFisher.biz.

Maria Lagrange (Assistant Director)

Maria is a New York City artist whose journey in theater began in high school with the Magis Theatre Company. A Fordham University graduate, she passionately embodies a variety of roles, spanning from classical to contemporary, across theater and film. Her artistic endeavors are further enriched by a deep-seated passion for art, design and the innovative integration of various forms of art and technology. Her most recent portrayals have been Natasha in Chekhov's 'Three Sisters' at ESPA and Sharon in 'I Just Love Andy Gibb' at BAAD! Maria is proud to be part of this reimagining of 'Medea,' bringing a fresh perspective to this timeless piece for today's diverse audience.

Mason Griffin (Musical Director/Corey)

Mason Griffin is a musical theater accompanist, coach, conductor, and music director. He resides in New York where has performed at 54 Below, The Duplex, The Laurie Beechman, The Green Room 42 and The Triad Theatre among others. He teaches at The Institute for American Musical Theater (IAMT) and is the Minister of Music at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church on Long Island. Love to Andy and Mabel ❤️

Hunter Hope Barnett (Choreographer/Jane)

Hunter Hope Barnett is so excited to be making her Green Room debut! She is a choreographer and performer graduating from NYU Tisch this Spring. She would like to thank the cast & crew for making such a wonderful show come to life; she would also like to thank her friends & family… nothing would be possible without you! @hunterbhope

Jenna Arkontaky (Stage Manager/Karen)

Jenna Arkontaky is a freelance stage manager based in New York City. Theatre Credits include: Steel Pier, State Fair, Something Rotten, Annie Warbucks, Disaster! The Musical, Grumpy Old Men, Dracula: A Comedy of Terror, The Black That I Am & I Wanna F*** Like Romeo & Juliet. Jenna would like to thank her family and friends for all their wonderful support.

Casey Borghesi (Medea)

Casey is a New York City based actor, originally from Northern California. She has been seen on stages across the country, both theatrically and commercially. Casey holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre from Wright State University, #NeverRaiderDown. She would like to thank the entire team for this wonderful opportunity, as well as her friends, family, and mentors. You can find more of Casey on all social media platforms: @caseyborghesi

Giovanni Nick (Understudy)

Recently has performed at The Tank with John Fisher in their two person show "Arts in America"

Dylan Goike (Theseus) is a NYC-based actor dedicated to bringing LGBTQ+ stories to the stage. Dylan received a BFA in musical theatre from Central Michigan University. His most recent project was in Fort Lauderdale, FL where he portrayed the infamous murderer Richard Loeb in Steven Dolginoff's THRILL ME. Other notable credits: [Off-Broadway] English language premier of the french opera Anne Frank as Peter, The Black Count Of Monte Cristo as Maximillian, [Regional] The world Premier musical Dark of the Moon as Devin, [Cruise Ship] Oceania Sirena as Vocalist. He'd like to thank all his friends and peers at The Hell's Kitchen Agency.

Margaret Holscher (Phaedra)

Mars feels beyond grateful to be in this production! Her past roles include Laura Wingfield in The Glass Menagerie, Marina in Pericles, and Regan in King Lear. When Mars isn't acting in plays, she's writing them. One of her favorite roles was Tox, an evil spirit in her own horror play, “Shouldn't You Be Terrified?” She's a medical coder by day and regularly trains Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Mike Kinzer (Apsyrtus)

Mike Kinzer did premed but quit (yay acting!) and really enjoys going to coffee tastings downtown on Fridays. Most recently he tasted a delicious single origin from Rwanda (notes: Grape, strawberry, silky). He's also currently projecting V7 bouldering problems in west Harlem in his free time but tends to struggle more with cave climbs. Enjoy the show!

Stone Mountain (Jason)

Stone Mountain is honored to be playing Jason/Paul! Stone was recently seen making his Off-Broadway debut starring in A Musical About Star Wars at the AMT Theatre, for which he was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Award for Best Performance in a Musical. Other credits include Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots at Music Theatre Wichita, and Sondheim on Sondheim and Newsies at the Lexington Theatre Company. Stone is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati - College Conservatory of Music. @stone_cold_mountain

Darius Quinton Mullens (Hippolytus)

Darius Quinston Mullens is delighted to join the cast of Medea: the Musical. He thanks his family, friends, his colleagues at Western Connecticut State University, and his manager, Colette, for making his dreams worth chasing. Darius is grateful to make his return to the stage after his last performances in the Hangar Theater Company's Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 (Ensemble, Dolokhov U/S), and The Devil's Eyes' Rocky Horror Picture Show (Brad).

Tiffany Munoz (Understudy)

Tiffany Muñoz is very excited to be a part of MEDEA THE MUSICAL. Having worked on a Shakespeare musical rendition of A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM as Hermia, called FOOLS IN LOVE at Open Hydrant Theater Company. EURYDICE, as little stone and ANTIGONE as the Chorus at Hunter College. And, IN THE HEIGHTS as Vanessa from Open Hydrant Theater Company. She has also performed “Once Upon a While Ago” from the musical SUNFISH at 54 below. Tiffany is excited to bring forth the comedic and beautiful elements of MEDEA THE MUSICAL to life.

James A. Pierce III (King Aeetes/Sea Monster)

NY THEATRE: AUDELCO Award Winner for Featured Actor in a Musical (The Dark Star From Harlem; La MaMa E.T.C), Slap & Tickle (Boundless Theater) The Pact (Assoc. Choreographer; La MaMa) Waafrika 123(National Queer Theater), The Bar Bilbao (Dir./Chor; Arts Project of Cherry Grove), God's Fool (La MaMa), 여종업원과 남자도적(PS21/Dixon Place), Members of the Choir(Chain Theatre), Anastasia(Original Broadway Cast) The Lion King(Broadway) REGIONAL: Little Dancer(Kennedy Center), On The Town (Papermill Playhouse)

Medea, the Musical will be performed on Saturday, January 13 at 9:30 PM, Sunday, January 14 and Monday, January 15, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club.

